Browns add wide receiver help after losing veteran wideouts to injury

Things have been rough offensively for the Cleveland Browns to start the year. Not only is the offense struggling to consistently produce, the group is struggling to stay healthy. Both starting tackles have sustained injuries, leading to the team trading for Cam Robinson, and now the wide receiver room is taking hit.

No. 2 receiver Cedric Tillman has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and so has veteran receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, who’s dealing with a knee issue. To replace them, the Browns signed Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain to the active roster. Both young wideouts were on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Browns sign wide receivers Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain to active roster

Corley was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2024 Draft. After just one season with the team, he was cut after training camp this year. Once he cleared waivers, he signed with Cleveland’s practice squad. As a rookie, Corley appeared in nine games, catching just three passes for 16 yards, while also rushing twice for 26 yards. If he can tap into the potential that made him a third-round pick, he could be a productive receiver for the Browns.

Larvadain, on the other hand, is an undrafted rookie who lit up training camp. The receiver made the initial 53-man roster, but was eventually waived and signed to the practice squad. In addition to his experience as a wideout in the system, he was also the No. 2 punt returner during the preseason. With Carter, the team’s top returner, now sidelined, Larvadain will likely get those opportunities.

Hopefully, the two young receivers will be able to provide a spark to the unit, that could also be welcoming a new quarterback, and put some points on the board.

READ MORE