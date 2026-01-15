The Cleveland Browns are currently focused on finding a new head coach. Then, all eyes will turn to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fans are already multitasking, though, identifying their favorite coaching candidates and 2026 prospects. With Cleveland possessing two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24), fans have a desired path for the team to take. Now that it’s clear the franchise won’t be in position to take a first-round quarterback prospect, fans want to see a wide receiver and offensive linemen selected in the first round.

That’s exactly what the Browns got in Dane Brugler’s recent mock draft for The Athletic, but not the top players many fans are hoping to land.

This draft actually started off as a bit of a nightmare for Browns fans. Utah tackle Spencer Fano went off the board at No. 3, and wide receivers Carnell Tate (Ohio Sate) and Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) followed him at four and five, respectively. That resulted in Brugler having Cleveland select Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at six, and drafting Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion at 24.

Browns pivot after early mock draft chaos to land Francis Mauigoa and KC Concepcion

With everyone’s eyes on wide receiver and tackle, the most popular names amongst Browns fans are Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson. They are the top two receivers in the class, and would be phenomenal additions to Cleveland’s offense. Seeing both guys come off the board in the two picks before the Browns’ selection would surely disappoint fans.

However, drafting Mauigoa would still address a major need. While linemen aren’t as exciting as receivers, the Miami tackle, along with Spencer Fano, are the top names on the offensive line in the class. Cleveland would have an impressive player in Mauigoa, who could either be a tackle or guard in the league, and he would hopefully provide stability and consistent play to a group that desperately needs it.

Landing Concepcion at 24, with the pick acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be a great way to circle back and address the wide receiver need. Concepcion may not be the prospect Tate and Tyson are, but he’s a receiver who gets open, and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Adding him to the Browns' young offense would be a good move, especially after securing an offensive lineman.