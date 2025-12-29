Browns are staring down a $10.4 million decision that shouldn't be this easy

While the Cleveland Browns have endured another subpar season, there are plenty of reasons for fans to be excited moving forward.

A stellar rookie class has the future looking brighter than it has in years. While Shedeur Sanders has drawn most of the headlines, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been the most impressive of Cleveland's rookies.

Fannin looks like a star in the making. Unfortunately for David Njoku, that means he's expendable.

Njoku's contract expires this offseason, giving the Browns an easy decision to make.

Browns have an easy David Njoku decision to make this offseason

Njoku entered his ninth season with the Browns as the team's clear top tight end. He was one of the best in the NFL at the position, having topped 500 yards in three consecutive years. Over the course of the 2025 season, he's slowly watched his spot slip away as Fannin has risen into stardom.

The rookie has shattered his preseason expectations after entering the league as a third-round pick. He led all rookies in receiving yards this season entering Week 17 and has hauled in six touchdowns. He has become one of Shedeur Sanders' favorite targets and is now a clear focal point of the Browns' offense.

Meanwhile, Njoku is set to have his lowest statistical output since 2020. Even before the late-season injury that has caused him to miss time, his numbers had been dipping steadily. In fact, he hasn't had more than two targets in a game since Week 10.

Njoku is in the last year of his contract. Spotrac estimates that his market value in the offseason will be around $10.4 million. Even if the veteran still has something to contribute, that asking price would be far too high for Cleveland to consider.

Yes, tight ends are becoming more important in today's NFL. Instead of carrying one capable tight end, most teams employ at least three. The Browns are known for putting multiple tight ends on the field, especially since adding Fannin.

But there's no need to dish out over $10 million to a second tight end, especially considering his age and recent production. Even in the best-case scenario, Cleveland is still years away from contending for a Super Bowl. By the time they complete their rebuild, Njoku won't be anywhere near his prime.

The Browns will have plenty of difficult decisions to make in the offseason. This shouldn't be one of them.