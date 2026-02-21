Browns' best QB option could be the one nobody is talking about

The Cleveland Browns are entering yet another offseason without a clear answer at the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders may be the favorite to hold onto the starting job (in 2026, at least), but rumors of another chance for Deshaun Watson or a veteran addition have been popping up in recent weeks.

With their entire offensive line hitting free agency and limited talent elsewhere on the roster, the Browns are in no position to make a big trade for a quarterback or dish out a big contract to one. The most likely option for this season could be to simply move forward with what they already have.

That is, unless a cheap trade option presents itself. Current New Orleans Saints backup Spencer Rattler could be available in a trade, and he would be the perfect addition to the mess that we call the Browns' quarterback room.

Browns should buy low on Spencer Rattler this offseason

Rattler was a decent QB for the Saints in his limited starts in 2025. He eventually lost his job to second-round pick Tyler Shough, but that was due more to the draft capital invested in the rookie by the current regime than it was to his play through the first half of the year. The two-year veteran operated Kellen Moore's offense efficiently, throwing for eight touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. His performances weren't incredible, but they were better than what the Browns' rotation of quarterbacks put on display.

Now that Shough is the assumed starter in New Orleans moving forward, Rattler could be available for a small price in a trade. It may only take a late-round pick to get a deal done. If that's the case, the Browns should make an offer before another QB-needy team does.

Many fans might be worried about the idea of not giving Sanders a shot to start for a full season. While his play doesn't necessarily warrant much faith, it's worth seeing what he could do in Todd Monken's offense. But adding Rattler wouldn't necessarily knock Sanders off the top of the depth chart. The two young quarterbacks could compete for the starting job through training camp and the preseason.

In all likelihood, the Browns will be looking to pick a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft. Still, it could be worth it to see what they can get out of Rattler in a year with low expectations.