Browns build around Shedeur Sanders with dream haul in 3-round mock draft

After the closing of the Super Bowl, the Cleveland Browns are finally in the same position as the rest of the NFL. Every team is 0-0 heading into the 2026 offseason, with sights set on taking a step forward in the upcoming year.

Still, the Browns are levels behind the league's most competitive teams. The roster lacks talent, especially on offense. New head coach Todd Monken should propel the unit forward, but with the entire starting offensive line hitting free agency and limited cap space to work with, the Browns are in an impossible situation.

They'll have to look to the 2026 NFL Draft to strengthen their offense. In this mock draft, the Browns build around Shedeur Sanders in hopes of fielding a competent group next season.

Browns 3-round mock draft gives Shedeur Sanders the help he needs

Round 1, pick 6: Browns draft Miami OT Francis Mauigoa

Filling out the offensive line has to be the top priority for general manager Andrew Berry. With the Browns' first pick, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa would give the Browns the first building block in reconstructing the unit. He's powerful and agile, capable of playing multiple positions along the front if needed.

Round 1, pick 24: Browns draft Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

Sanders needs more weapons to work with if he's going to prove himself as a starter in 2026. KC Concepcion has the speed and lateral quickness to develop into a dangerous receiver in the NFL. Monken could use him in the Zay Flowers role, helping to carry his scheme over to Cleveland.

Round 2, pick 39: Browns draft Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

One pick won't be enough to fix the Browns' offensive line. In the second round, they should take a chance on Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon if he's available. Pregnon is technically sound, both in pass protection and as a run blocker. He would be an immediate starter in Cleveland.

Round 3, pick 70: Browns draft Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

After addressing their most pressing needs on offense, the Browns could continue to build out their dominant defensive line in the third round. Like the rest of his team, Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton had a disappointing season in 2025. But he has the tools to develop into a consistent starter in the NFL. Across from Myles Garrett, he could help the Browns establish a true strength.