Browns’ biggest coaching nightmare may be unfolding before their eyes

General manager Andrew Berry hinted that the Cleveland Browns would cast a wide net in their search for Kevin Stefanski’s replacement. Now one week later, the team is definitely following through on that plan.

From bigger names like Jim Schwartz, Mike McDaniel and Todd Monken, to more up-and-coming candidates Arden Durde, Nate Scheelhaase and Grant Udinski, the Browns are quickly approaching double digit interview requests for their next head coach, with no signs of slowing.

There could be consequences to taking such a drawn-out approach, however.

While Browns fans have been waiting to hear if their team will land a coveted interview with John Harbaugh, the division rival Baltimore Ravens just brought a nightmare scenario into play. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens have requested an interview with Schwartz, the star defensive coordinator Cleveland hopes will be part of its new regime, not against it.

The Ravens just threw a major wrench into Cleveland’s head coach search

The Browns have already interviewed Schwartz, as well as current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, for their head coach vacancy, but it’s fair to wonder where the team currently stands on a potential promotion.

On Saturday, Jay Glazer reported on the FOX NFL pregame show that the Browns have informed candidates of their desire to keep Schwartz, who’s under contract with the team through 2026, on the coaching staff in some capacity. Since then, the team has requested additional interviews with Scheelhaase, McDaniel and Udinski (and counting).

All three of those candidates are offensive-minded guys, which makes some sense if Schwartz were to remain as the de facto head coach of the defense. But Baltimore entering the discussion definitely changes things.

The Ravens requested an interview with Browns DC Jim Schwartz for their head coaching job, per source.



Schwartz also interviewed for Cleveland’s head coaching job and the team doesn’t want to lose him. But their AFC North rivals will speak with him. pic.twitter.com/zROfZNLDSd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2026

As it stands, the Browns can block teams from speaking with Schwartz for lateral defensive coordinator jobs. He’s free to speak with teams about head coach opportunities, however, and it will be interesting to see if more requests follow after the Ravens.

Schwartz does have ties to Baltimore, as he went from a personnel scout with the Browns’ original franchise in 1995, to a defensive assistant with the Ravens following the team’s move to Baltimore in 1996. He coached the Ravens’ outside linebackers until 1998 before leaving for the Tennessee Titans.

Schwartz expressed interest in pursuing head coach opportunities this season, and now feels like the perfect time. His defenses in Cleveland have been excellent, especially when you factor in the team’s ongoing struggles on offense. He’ll also turn 60 this summer, so this could be one of his final opportunities to land with a team.

Even if Schwartz does indeed meet with the rival Ravens, there’s a good chance that he sticks in Cleveland. But aside from continued love both from the franchise and the fanbase, there hasn’t been a ton of buzz yet around Schwartz landing the Browns’ HC gig, and the longer this comprehensive search drags out, the longer Schwartz’s odds of staying with the team become.