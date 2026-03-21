Browns’ biggest offseason fix might also be their biggest gamble

The first week of free agency is usually defined by the massive contracts that make headlines but rarely age well. While other teams were busy resetting markets and overspending on potential, GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns were quietly working to secure one of the most balanced deals of the offseason.

It is a rare day when the national media stops to praise a move made in Cleveland, but that is exactly what happened this week.

Bleacher Report recently released their list of the 10 biggest steals from the opening wave of free agency. While many expected the list to be dominated by flashy skill players, a certain new addition to the Cleveland offensive line took center stage.

Why this Browns gamble could still pay off in a big way

For Berry and the Cleveland front office, Elgton Jenkins is not just another body in the trenches. He is a strategic pivot point. While the Bleacher Report crew highlights his Pro Bowl pedigree, they might be understating how much he de-clutters the Browns draft board this April.

With Jenkins able to slide in at center or guard, the front office is no longer backed into a corner. They do not have to reach for an interior lineman on Day 2. Instead, they can focus on the best player available. They can operate with the peace of mind that comes from having a veteran who can stabilize the pocket for a young franchise quarterback.

The first rule of business is ensuring your signal caller is not running for his life by the second quarter. Jenkins provides that veteran presence the offensive line desperately lacked during the inconsistencies of last year.

High risk and high reward in Cleveland

Of course, it would not be a Browns signing without a catch. As the original article mentions, the durability concerns are legitimate. Missing a significant chunk of time over the last few seasons is enough to make any Cleveland fan hold their breath during a pile-up. That recent leg injury in 2025 still lingers in the minds of many analysts.

However, the contract structure is the real victory here. A $12 million average annual value for a player who was a top talent at multiple positions is the definition of a value play. With Jenkins able to play both guard and center at this point in his career, his starting position may come down to who wins the battle between center Luke Wypler and guard Teven Jenkins.

If Elgton Jenkins is healthy and able to bounce back to his original form, it could arguably be the best free agent signing of the current era.

The draft day flexibility

The beauty of this "steal" is the domino effect it has on the Browns' draft strategy. Before this signing, many experts penciled in an interior lineman for Cleveland in the early rounds. Now, that pressure is softened.

Berry can now look at explosive playmakers or depth without feeling like the season depends on a rookie guard. This allows for the Browns' front office to strictly follow his board and philosophy of best player available. Jenkins has effectively bought the team the luxury of patience.

The final verdict

The Browns have spent years trying to find a versatile "Swiss Army Knife" for the offensive line. Too often, they settled for utility players who were mediocre at everything. In Jenkins, they finally landed a player who is solid at almost every position.

Bleacher Report is right to call this a steal. Now, Jenkins simply needs to stay healthy enough to prove them right.