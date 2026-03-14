Elgton Jenkins just delivered the injury update Browns fans wanted to hear

When the Green Bay Packers opted to release two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, the Browns didn't blink. Andrew Berry and Co. mobilized to add the perfect player for their offensive line predicament, as Jenkins has played each of the five positions along the offensive line at various points in his career. The Browns prioritized that flexibility, ultimately agreeing to a two-year contract worth $24 million.

The only caveat with this addition is the reason Jenkins was available in the first place.

It's an all-too-common story in the NFL. The former Packer was a fixture of the offensive line from 2022–24, appearing in 15 games or more in each season. In 2025, he suffered a season-ending lower leg fracture that reportedly included ligament damage.

The injury, coupled with his enormous cap hit, made him vulnerable to being a casualty, and that's exactly what wound up happening. The Packers saved $19.53 million in cap space with his release, and the Browns pounced on a player they even had a degree of interest in trading for.

In his introductory press conference, Jenkins gave an injury update that will leave Browns fans optimistic.

"Right now, I’m rehabbing, doing everything I can to get better. But I do feel good. Every week I see progress. I’m feeling good. OTAs starting April 6 or whatever day it is, I plan on being here with the team going through my rehab process, and being ready for the season when it comes up."

Jenkins' injury update indicates he'll be ready for Week 1

The fact that Jenkins will be on hand for OTAs is a promising development. While he would likely be relegated to continued rehabbing at that point of the offseason program, the golden nugget is his apparent expectation to be ready for the season opener. That is music to Browns fans' ears.

As we have all been made keenly aware amidst the baffling Maxx Crosby saga that shook the football world on Tuesday night, no deal is done until the physical is complete. The clear takeaway for Browns fans is that, with the official signing of the pact, it's confirmed that the team's medical staff reviewed Jenkins' medical documentation and green-lit the signing. This can only be a positive development as it relates to his future prognosis.

Few pundits have wanted to credit the Browns for their quiet rebuilding of their offensive line. What remains to be seen is whether they complete the absolute heist of snagging free agent left tackle Rasheed Walker after his market has cooled, a development that would complete the offensive line on paper. Regardless, the offensive line has gone from perhaps the biggest question mark of the offseason to a quiet strength.

Todd Monken wasn't bluffing when he said it all starts up front. For once, Browns fans may be able to take what their head coach says at face value, rather than the coachspeak we'd become accustomed to in the Kevin Stefanski era.

A welcome change, indeed.