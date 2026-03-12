The Browns could land the top free-agent tackle nobody expected

The Cleveland Browns have spent the vast majority of their resources in free agency rebuilding their offensive line. It's been well-documented that Andrew Berry left the team in a particularly vulnerable position following the 2025 season, as six of the seven leading snap-getters along the offensive line had expiring contracts.

Thus far, the Browns have plugged holes along the line, agreeing to terms with guard Zion Johnson, and center Elgton Jenkins, who was a cap casualty of the Green Bay Packers. They also traded for the Houston Texans' tackle Tytus Howard and re-signed Teven Jenkins from last year's squad.

This presumably fills four of the five spots on the line, with last year's opening-day left tackle, Dawand Jones, still under contract. It's worth mentioning that Jones only played two games and a few snaps of a third before suffering a season-ending injury.

The latest news from Adam Schefter could prove to be an absolute game-changer for the Browns as it relates to the top free agent left tackle on the market: Rasheed Walker.

"There were not a lot of teams in the left tackle market to begin with. There were only a few, like Cleveland, Detroit, a few others. What happened is there were not a lot of teams, and I think he’s now going to look to a one-year deal. A one-year deal to put himself in a good situation and go back into the market next year."

Rasheed Walker may still be a realistic target for the Browns

According to Spotrac, Walker was projected to receive a contract with an average annual value north of $20 million. As the dust settles on Day 4 of free agency, it appears the game of musical chairs has left Walker with fewer options than initially anticipated. Many a Browns fan had refused to entertain the idea of Walker coming to Cleveland, in large part because of the hefty payday he was expected to earn.

This sudden change makes it absolutely necessary for Andrew Berry to pounce while he has the chance.

Adding a player like Rasheed Walker would allow the Browns to have complete flexibility when it comes to draft time. There would be no need to feel boxed into selecting a tackle at No. 6 if the board didn't fall favorably. The Browns could take the best player available, trade down, or opt to draft a tackle anyway. The versatility of Tytus Howard and Elgton Jenkins throughout their careers gives the Browns no shortage of options along the offensive line.

Furthermore, a one-year deal would help the Browns tremendously. While the cap sheet is messy this offseason, Deshaun Watson's contract will finally expire after the upcoming season. With some more deft maneuvering by Andrew Berry, the Browns could be well-positioned to give Walker the long-term deal he seeks if they like what they see in 2026. It could wind up being a win-win for both sides.

The 26-year-old Walker has greatly outperformed his draft slot. As a former seventh-round pick, he has played in 51 of 51 possible games since 2023, with 48 starts. Pro Football Focus ranks him the No. 35 available free agent overall, and the No. 1 offensive tackle. In their blurb about his free agency, they had this to say:

"Walker will need to clean up his run blocking, where he earned no better than 56.3 PFF grade in any of the past three seasons, but the team that signs him (or re-signs him) will look forward to getting a relatively consistent left tackle in pass protection."

If the Browns can convince Rasheed Walker to take his one-year journey with Cleveland — they could wind up hitting the jackpot.