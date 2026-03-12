Browns fans would cringe if Field Yates’ latest mock draft comes true

The first wave of 2026 free agency is in the books, and the Cleveland Browns are off to a strong start.

For a team that entered March with basically no known commodities under contract for its offensive line, Cleveland now boasts three proven veterans to help usher in the Todd Monken era. While probably not the household names that fans were hoping for, new right tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Zion Johnson, and center Elgton Jenkins give the Browns the one thing they brutally lacked last year: stability.

There’s obviously more work to be done. The Browns brought back Teven Jenkins, presumably to compete at right guard. They also have an in-house option at left tackle in Dawand Jones, who opened last season in that role.

The team will almost certainly add at the tackle and guard spots during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns hold nine total selections, including two picks on Day 1, and GM Andrew Berry now has options to target the best player on his board, whether that’s an offensive tackle, wide receiver, or defensive game-changer.

ESPN draft analyst Field Yates has been refreshing a top-10 mock draft throughout the start of free agency, reacting to each move across the league. His latest maps out a scenario that Browns fans definitely wouldn’t love.

At No. 6 overall in this mock, the Browns are on the clock with only two offensive players off the board — quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Carnell Tate. That would put the Browns in an extremely tough spot, with every offensive tackle still on the board, as well as superstar linebacker Sonny Styles, game-breaking edge Rueben Bain Jr., and wide receiver Makai Lemon.

But Yates has the Browns reaching for Monroe Freeling, the intriguing left tackle prospect from Georgia whose stock has been on the rise since the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

“Freeling has been a favorite of mine throughout the predraft process and has as much upside as any offensive tackle in this class. He could develop into Cleveland's starting left tackle, as his ability to mirror rushers with his lateral agility and length at 6-foot-7 (34¾-inch arms) stand out. The ideal situation for Freeling would be spending time as a sixth offensive lineman right out of the gate, but most teams picking this high can't offer that.”

The Browns can’t afford to reach at pick No. 6 overall

This is the kind of selection that would scare the heck out of Browns fans, and it’s no knock on Freeling as a prospect.

He has indirect ties to Browns head coach Todd Monken, who won a couple of national titles as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and remains close with Kirby Smart. Freeling would also fill an obvious long-term need for the Browns, as Jones hasn’t yet managed to log more than 11 games in a season due to injuries. Getting at least one young tackle in the pipeline for the future isn't just a need; it's a necessity.

But after adding some key veterans to help solidify the offense, what the Browns really need at pick No. 6 is a game-changer. And the growing concern with this year’s subpar draft class is that it could take quite the marksman to find one in this spot, especially on offense.

With some star power still on the board here, especially Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the Browns could look to leverage their position by trading back. With top tackles Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa still in the mix as well, Cleveland would still have a strong chance at landing Freeling, and they could do so in a spot more in line with his projection, while adding some serious future draft capital to boot.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Browns use their first pick in this draft on a tackle. In Yates’ scenario, with both Tate and safety Caleb Downs off the board, those chances likely go up.

But they’re just not in a position to take major chances right now, and reaching for a player at No. 6 who should probably be going somewhere in the teens is the kind of nightmare scenario Browns fans can only hope doesn’t happen.