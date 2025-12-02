Browns’ blockbuster draft trade looks even better as Giants’ drama gets worse

General manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns caught plenty of heat for trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After Cam Ward went off the board No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns had a pair of franchise-altering prospects on the board in Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. Cleveland, of course, chose to pass on both, instead trading back with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a haul of future draft capital, including the Jaguars' first-round pick in 2026.

The blockbuster move was easily the most surprising of draft weekend, and to the surprise of no one, both Hunter and Carter quickly went off the board, Hunter to the Jaguars, and Carter to the Giants with the third overall pick.

Cleveland ended up selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall, and given how things are playing out in New York right now, the Browns’ highly ridiculed draft-day decision is suddenly looking more brilliant by the week.

Abdul Carter’s second benching in three games with Giants proves Browns dodged a major bullet in 2025 NFL Draft

Hunter’s tantalizing, two-way talent was undeniable entering Day 1 of April’s draft, but targeting a franchise defensive lineman was firmly in the Browns’ wheelhouse, especially given the current landscape of the AFC North. By that logic, they essentially had the choice between taking Carter — the game-wrecking pass rusher out of Penn State — at No. 2 overall, or sliding back three spots for Graham and a treasure trove of draft picks.

The idea of pairing Carter on the edge with Myles Garrett had Browns fans fired up. But Berry and company might’ve nailed their pre-draft evaluation of Carter, who hasn’t exactly hit the ground running with the Giants.

According to ESPN, Carter was benched by interim head coach Mike Kafka for the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Patriots due to a “coach’s decision.” The 22-year-old has quickly developed a reputation for being late to team meetings, something former coach Brian Daboll reportedly let slide but the team is now cracking down on; Carter’s benching was his second for tardiness in New York’s last three games.

Man I know it’s early and it’s probably a huge overreaction.



But could Carter be moved this offseason? https://t.co/vxE2vsmuY9 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 2, 2025

Say what you will about the Browns, and the state of their roster entering the 2026 offseason, but the early returns on their big draft-day trade have been massive. Graham has played 527 defensive snaps in 12 games, and has been ascending over the past four specifically. Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost Hunter to a season-ending injury after playing him at both cornerback and wide receiver, and Carter clearly doesn’t get it what it means to be a professional athlete.

This current Browns regime is facing an uncertain offseason, as the franchise is sure to consider wholesale changes. Berry might have bought himself some time, though, as this 2025 draft class has been among the most impressive in football this year.