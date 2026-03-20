Browns’ bold rule proposal might be exactly what the NFL needs

The Cleveland Browns are trying to stir the pot and change the status quo in the league. The franchise just submitted an intriguing proposal to allow teams to trade draft picks five years out instead of three, as things currently stated.

As expected, the proposal was met with major concerns, pushback, and skepticism. From fans to analysts, many people expressed doubts about whether that would be the responsible approach for the league to take.

However, even though this idea comes with some undeniable risks, it might also make the big picture more fun. It would certainly alter the trade market and the subsequent value of every pick and player, and maybe that's just what the league needs.

The Browns’ controversial rule idea might not be so crazy after all

The NBA allows teams to trade draft picks up to seven years in the future, provided they don't trade picks in consecutive years. That could be a nice way to protect teams from jeopardizing their entire future with a trade.

We've seen teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder haul as many draft selections as possible and slowly but steadily build a potential dynasty. Of course, the dynamics of the NFL are different, and rosters are much larger, but the premise can still hold.

This rule would allow blockbuster and three-team trades to happen way more often. That means star players teaming up, general managers going all-in, and teams making the most of their Super Bowl windows while they still can. That's not much different from what the Los Angeles Rams did in their Super Bowl-winning season, and it would incentivize other teams to take a similar approach.

Granted, it would also require franchises to be more patient with their executives and lay out long-term plans. Otherwise, teams constantly changing general managers would be stuck in a never-ending cycle of someone inheriting the other guy's mess. However, that still happens nowadays, and organizational malpractice will never go away as long as owners keep meddling.

Contracts for big players are also better aligned with five-year timelines. This would allow teams to put together a timeframe to build a Super Bowl contender around their superstars with a clearer picture of who may or may not be on the roster.

First-round picks are especially valuable in the NFL, and it's easy to understand why some might be hesitant to take a page out of the NBA's book after players like Rudy Gobert have been traded for four first-rounders. But, again, that will happen regardless of the rules, and protecting incompetent executives might not be in the league's best interests.

More trades aren't a bad thing. And even though this proposal isn't likely to be approved on the first try, it should be a solid starting point for figuring out ways to incentivize big moves and give teams more ways to build their rosters and plan for the future.