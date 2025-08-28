Browns brutal opening stretch just got tougher following blockbuster Micah Parsons trade

The NFL got its version of the Luka Doncic to Lakers mega deal just a week away from the start of the regular season. Following a drawn-out saga, the Cowboys ended up dealing star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons ended up signing an unheard-of four-year, $188 million extension upon the trade, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. For reference, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett once held that claim on his extension earlier this offseason, on a four-year deal that totaled $160 million.

Even after owner Jerry Jones was filmed calling their 2024 postseason loss to Green Bay the worst in franchise history, Jones still had no issue sending the mega-star pass rusher to their conference rival in a huge year for the Packers. Unfortunately for the Browns, they will now have to see Parsons and the new-look Packers' defense during their Week 3 clash in Cleveland.

Browns Week 3 matchup versus Packers gets more challenging following Micah Parsons blockbuster

To start 2025, five of the Browns' first six opponents are postseason teams from a year ago, with the only exception being the Bengals, who are ultra-motivated to get out to a quick start. In that mesh of games, they do three-fourths of their NFC North tour, taking on the Packers in Week 3, the Lions in Week 4, and the Vikings in Week 5 in England.

This gauntlet of opponents to open the year looked tough enough all offseason, and things only look tougher with the Packers getting a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball. Cleveland probably still has nightmares from Parsons' Week 1 dominance last year, where he totaled 11 pressures leading to four quarterback hits in Dallas' 33-17 win.

We're going to see what the 2025 Browns are made of very quickly. Expectations around the league have the Browns finishing close to their win total from a year ago, and the Browns will need to grab a few of these early tough tests if they want to avoid that.

