Micah Parsons chaos makes Browns fans thankful for Myles Garrett's extension

Myles Garrett's trade request and extension seem long in the past now, but it was certainly the worst possible way for Browns fans to start their offseason. He became the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time (later passed by Ja'Marr Chase and T.J. Watt), and Cleveland got their franchise centerpiece under contract through his age-35 season in 2030.

Terry McLaurin and Trey Hendrickson have been among the most notable waiting for a new deal, but the Micah Parsons extension talks took another chaotic turn after a crazy offseason.

Micah Parsons' emphatic trade request makes Browns fans thankful for Myles Garrett's extension

The Parsons negotiations have been interesting to say the least, as Dallas seemed to think they had a deal agreed upon months ago. However, these talks didn't include Parsons' agent, whom Jones has repeatedly ignored throughout this entire process.

Parsons posted a three-page, hand-typed trade request from his notes app on his social media. To sum up an incredibly lengthy announcement, Parsons essentially feels the organization has been trying to take advantage of him in talks by getting him in negotiations without his agent present. He also felt the team has been taking shots at him for being injured and for how he's handled the process. Ultimately, Parsons was planning on remaining a Cowboy, but he officially submitted a trade request as "the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract."

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

This was after it was reported earlier in the day that Parsons was considering completely severing his relationship with the team. While Garrett did post a statement for his request, it wasn't nearly this long, and the request was because of the franchise's direction, not how they treated him or the lack of realistic offers.

In most of these cases, the result is a long-term extension with the same team. This feels like it could be a bit different, as not only would basically every team entertain a trade for Parsons, but he could refuse to continue with them if he truly feels this has become personal. Unfortunately for Parsons, he would likely have to sit out games to really make this come to fruition, with one year under contract and the fact that he could be franchise-tagged after that.

This situation is much more easy to watch unfold with Garrett under contract, because we know this isn't something that is looming in the near future. If Dallas decides they want to move on from Parsons, the Browns should absolutely pick up the phone, but it's unlikely they would have the best offer with the insane interest he will get.

