Browns build on underrated free agency haul in 4-round 2026 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have quietly emerged as major winners from free agency. Just a week ago, this was a team without a clear direction set to lose its entire starting offensive line. Now, after a few key signings, the Browns are starting to look like a functional NFL team.

But the job isn't finished. General manager Andrew Berry will have to follow up his impressive free agency moves with a talented group of rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In this four-round mock draft, Cleveland fills out the remaining holes on its offense while adding a talented piece to an already dominant defense.

Browns follow free agency with an elite haul in 4-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 6: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The additions of Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and Zion Johnson certainly make the Browns' needs on the offensive line a bit less pressing. They'll likely still look to add to their front in this draft (more on that later), but these moves give them the flexibility to use their first pick on a receiver instead.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate is arguably the top pass catcher in this class, showcasing impressive ball skills and enough route-running prowess to command a No. 1 wide receiver role. He could be the top target the Browns have been missing.

Round 1, Pick 24: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Cleveland's overhaul of the offensive line isn't complete. While the interior and the right tackle spots have passable starters, the Browns still need a quality left tackle. Kadyn Proctor has his weaknesses, but he might be the most physically imposing player in this draft class. If he can develop his pass-blocking technique, he'll be a cornerstone left tackle for this franchise.

Round 2, Pick 39: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Why not double-dip on developmental offensive tackles? Like Proctor, Max Iheanachor has the physical tools to become an elite lineman. The only thing holding him back is a lack of experience. Give him a year or two to develop behind Howard, and he could be the second piece of a stellar tackle duo in Cleveland.

Round 3, Pick 70: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

The Browns don't need much help on defense, but the slot cornerback spot could certainly be upgraded. If a player like Chandler Rivers is available in the third round, Berry should race the draft card to the podium. The Duke prospect is undersized, but that's about where his list of negatives ends. He's instinctive and physical with the coverage skills to hold up in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 107: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Clemson's Antonio Williams may fall in the draft due to a lack of elite production in 2025, but he has the talent to contribute in the NFL. He could be an interesting fourth option for the Browns behind Tate, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman.