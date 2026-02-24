Browns can give Todd Monken the player he desperately needs for just $6.3 million

In many ways, the Cleveland Browns' offense feels like a freight train running full speed off a cliff at the moment.

With a new head coach, no long-term answer at quarterback, and limited options at the skill positions, the outlook is bad enough. Add in the fact that every member of the starting offensive line is about to hit free agency, and it becomes a disaster.

But it isn't beyond fixing. Todd Monken and Andrew Berry will certainly have to get creative to put together a competent offense this offseason, but with a few cheap additions at key spots, they could do it. John Simpson could be the perfect place to start. If his projected price is accurate, he could be a free agency steal for Cleveland.

Browns could start solving biggest need on offense with just $6.3 million

The Browns are limited financially. They don't have the cap space to completely rebuild a unit in one go. So, they'll need to find low-cost options wherever they can.

Both of Cleveland's offensive guards are set to earn over $10 million on their next deals. If the Browns want to find a cheaper replacement, Simpson could be their guy. Spotrac estimates that he'll make around $6.3 million per year on his next contract. It's not a bad price for a starting-caliber guard.

The 28-year-old has had his ups and downs throughout his career, but his last two seasons with the New York Jets have been his best. He has started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons, becoming a key part of an underrated offensive line. Simpson has played almost exclusively on the left side of the line in recent years, but he could switch to the right if needed.

If the Jets choose to let him walk, the Browns should be quick to put an offer on the table. Of course, they'll need to spend multiple draft picks on the offensive line in the first few rounds. But no team wants to start the season with a group full of rookies protecting the quarterback. Simpson's experience could be valuable for a Cleveland unit in the middle of a major transition.

There's a chance that a bidding war for the veteran lineman takes him out of the Browns' price range entirely. But if the cost stays around the estimated $6.3 million mark, Cleveland shouldn't hesitate to make a deal.