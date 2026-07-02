Browns can't afford to ignore Sam LaPorta trade speculation

The Cleveland Browns found one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round. The Bowling Green product outplayed most veterans at the position, and he proved to be quarterback-proof and the lone bright spot in one of the league's worst offenses.

Now, with new head coach Todd Monken at the helm, expectations are even higher for Fannin ahead of Year 2. The Browns still need a sidekick, though, as fifth-round rookie Joe Royer is currently their best No. 2 tight end option entering training camp.

That's why, if the Detroit Lions intend to trade Sam LaPorta ahead of his next contract, it's hard to believe the Browns wouldn't be interested. According to ESPN analyst Ben Solak, the former Iowa star could be the next big name on the NFL trade block.

"Every time I look at the Lions' roster and cap sheet, I come away thinking they should trade LaPorta," wrote Solak. "Do the Lions want their fourth option to be making over $15 million per year? And especially when LaPorta isn't an impactful blocker, often hidden from that role by St. Brown and Isaac TeSlaa?"

Harold Fannin Jr. shouldn't stop the Browns from pursuing elite talent

The Lions might not be in a position to pay all of their stars, as they also have looming extensions for fellow 2023 draft hits Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch. The Browns' books, on the other hand, are finally trending in the right direction with Deshaun Watson's contract set to expire in 2027.

Of course, the Browns already have a budding star at the position, but even the best things can be improved. They have 11 draft picks and a head coach with a knack for getting his tight ends involved in the passing game, so what's not to like?

The Browns even have a surplus of young players at the position, so they can probably sweeten the deal and give up a lesser pick by sending one of their rookies to Detroit. Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan could both have a future in this league, so Dan Campbell's team could have someone to replace LaPorta right away.

Royer and Ryan both received strong reviews during spring workouts, so the Browns do have options behind Fannin. That said, LaPorta has topped 700 yards in two out of his three years in the league, and he was on pace to do so again last year before a back injury ended his season.

He's a perennial mismatch in the end zone, scoring 20 touchdowns in 42 career games. And after watching what Monken did with Brock Bowers with the Georgia Bulldogs and Mark Andrews with the Baltimore Ravens in his previous stops, it would certainly be intriguing to see what he could cook up with a Fannin-LaPorta 1-2 punch.

General manager Andrew Berry said the Browns would be more aggressive in the 2027 offseason, but he's always keeping an eye out for value and potential trades. This might not necessarily address one of the team's most pressing needs, but players of LaPorta's caliber aren't available every day. If the price makes sense, the Browns have every reason to explore making a move.