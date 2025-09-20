Browns can’t beat Packers in Week 3 without winning these matchups

The Browns host the 2-0 Packers in Week 3, coming off a tough road loss against the Ravens. Despite being at home, DraftKings has the Browns as 8.5-point underdogs, which is the largest spread on Sunday's slate as of now. Here are the key matchups for the Browns-Packers Week 3 clash in Cleveland.

Most important matchups for Browns-Packers Week 3

The trenches - both sides

Every single football game is started up front in the trenches, but it seems like it means even more for most Browns games. Cleveland's pass rush has been among the league's best led by Myles Garrett, ranking sixth in pass rush win rate as a team.

This will be strength on strength, however, as the Packers rank ninth in pass block win rate despite starters Aaron Banks and Zach Tom missing Week 2. Banks heads into the game without a tag while Tom is questionable, so it could be an even battle with two elite groups.

On the other side, the Packers have a tough pass rush led by Micah Parsons, but they have been good against the run as well. The phrase of the week in Cleveland has been complementary football, and the offensive line is going to need a good outing to establish a presence and give the defense some breaks. Veterans Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are questionable, which will only complicate the situation.

All around special teams

Through two games, the Browns' special teams played a part in each of the losses. The first game was as simple as Andre Szmyt missing two kicks, including the go-ahead kick with just over two minutes left, in a one-point loss. Last week wasn't that simple, as it was an issue of field position and turnovers, including a blocked punt that set up an easy touchdown drive when the Ravens' offense was struggling.

On most of the scoring drives allowed by the Browns' defense, Baltimore had great starting field position either from a turnover, a touchback, or a big return. Green Bay comes in with the sixth-best graded special teams unit so far per PFF, and they are far too talented a team for the Browns to be giving away field position and possessions again.

