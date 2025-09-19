Browns-Packers Week 3 injury report raises fresh concerns on both sides

Cleveland's early-season gauntlet continues on Lake Erie in Week 3, as the 2-0 Packers come to town, not too far removed from the emotional boost from acquiring Micah Parsons. The Browns will debut their new Alpha Dawg uniforms, featuring an alternate brown helmet instead of the classic orange logo. Here's the injury report for the Browns-Packers Week 3 meeting in Cleveland.

Browns-Packers Week 3 injury report features uncertain statuses for starters on each side

On Cleveland's side, three players enter with a questionable tag, while defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been ruled out as he works back from a knee injury. It's worth wondering if Hall hasn't progressed as well as they had hoped, since they didn't place him on the PUP list, which would have sidelined him for four games and given the Browns another roster spot.

Browns, Packers injury report. pic.twitter.com/98H6hkpFkQ — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2025

Left guard Joel Bitonio, right tackle Jack Conklin, and kicker Andre Szmyt head into the game with questionable tags. Bitonio didn't practice once this week with "old man back," but veterans are more likely to play without any logged practices than young players. Conklin practiced all three days but was never upgraded to a full participant with an elbow injury. Finally, Szmyt tweaked his calf and was limited on Friday, so his status will be one to monitor over the next 48 hours.

For Green Bay, breakout tight end Tucker Kraft was injured on Thursday's practice and is questionable with a knee injury. Reports have varied on the severity of the injury, and it doesn't seem to be too significant, but his status for Sunday remains in question.

Starting right tackle Zach Tom missed Week 2 with an oblique injury and is also questionable after being limited all week. Green Bay left guard Aaron Banks is set to make his return from a one-game absence, while receiver Jayden Reed is out after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The Browns have struggled up front through two games and would love to get both Conklin and Bitonio in the lineup to start creating some sort of consistency. If they cannot go, Teven Jenkins is most likely to start at left guard, while Cornelius Lucas would fill in at right tackle again.

Green Bay's offensive line would love to get the tremendous boost of Banks and Tom back for Week 3 against a ferocious Browns' front. However, guys like Luke Musgrave, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks will need to step up in the absence of Reed, Christian Watson, and potentially Kraft.

