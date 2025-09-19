Why a new QB can’t fix the Browns’ offense full of problems

It's week three of the NFL, and for the first time since 2017, the Browns are 0-2. The defense is playing well, but its performance is hindered by the offense and special teams. Some fans are calling for a quarterback change, and who can blame them? Joe Flacco is 40, and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have shown promise, so the Browns must evaluate their potential. Still, the smart move is to wait; changing quarterbacks won't fix the offense's problems.

Browns offensive issues won't be solved by a quarterback change

The Browns' offensive line, though improved from last year, is still struggling. According to PFF, they rank 23rd in both pass and run blocking. Three of five starters—Cornelius Lucas, Wyatt Teller, and Dawand Jones—have allowed at least eight pressures. These numbers are slightly skewed because the Browns are a one-dimensional, pass-first team. Starting a rookie behind a struggling line would only magnify their mistakes.

The Browns are a one-dimensional, pass-first team because they can't run the ball. They're averaging 3.6 yards per carry, ranking 27th league-wide, which is half a yard less than last year. The line can't create movement—they struggle with double teams, and runners are hit behind the line. Data shows 136 of the teams' 164 rushing yards have come after contact, thats 81%.

When defenses don't fear the run, their rushers can fly off the ball with no repercussions. No rookie quarterback can be successful if they are constantly playing behind the sticks against a defense that knows they are passing.

On this power play the #Browns don’t get either LB blocked. Bitonio has pull and block #1 LB Smith (#0). The RT must keep his head up on the “deuce” double and get to #40, the #2 LB. Van Noy stands up Fannin and squeezes the gap. Bitonio should “skip” pull, with eyes on Smith. pic.twitter.com/5MgnUA3S0h — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) September 18, 2025

Not sure if a new quarterback would solve the turnover problem this year either. Four times the Browns have turned it over, and yes, all have been listed as Joe Flacco’s fault, but the tape says differently. Both interceptions in week one were after a receiver had the ball hit their hands and bounce in a defender's lap.

This highlights the issue the Browns have had catching the football, as they’ve had 7 drops this season. Yes, the last interception Flacco threw was his fault, but how will a different quarterback help receivers not drop the football?

Lastly, if you want these rookies to have any chance of succeeding in this league, they shouldn’t see the field in the next four games. Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh all boast great defensive fronts and are mismatches against a struggling Browns offensive line. Do you want them up against Micah Parsons in his first start, or maybe Aidan Hutchinson?

What about traveling to London after Minnesota had already adjusted to the European time zone for two weeks? Certainly, you wouldn’t want him hearing renegade blasting as 65,000 Steelers fans yell during a third down. The last time the Browns won in Pittsburgh was 2003, so the odds of a rookie doing it are extremely low.

Again, it's understandable to want to see the rookies. It's important for the Browns to fully evaluate both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to know if either can become the franchise guy. Throwing either or both into the fire will not only hurt their confidence, but it will also make it hard to evaluate the player. How are you to determine how good a quarterback is when his line won’t block, the receivers can’t consistently catch, and the offense is one-dimensional?

This isn’t to say the offense can’t improve, though. Quinshon Judkins showed promise in his first ten NFL carries, and the line could easily clean up its mistakes. One thing we know for sure is that it's wildly unfair to ask a rookie to fix an offense that is currently broken in many different facets.

