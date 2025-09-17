Panic or Patience: 0-2 Browns

The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to turbulence.

They’ve seen their share of false dawns, rebuilds, and letdowns, so when a new season begins, expectations are always tempered with a mix of hope and realism. Two weeks in, the Browns are sitting at 0-2, and the fanbase is already buzzing with questions.

After a one-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 followed by a 24-point defeat at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, the narrative feels familiar.

But is it time to panic -- or to exercise patience?

Week 1 against Cincinnati provided a glimpse of how close this team can be. A 17-16 loss to a division rival came down to the wire, showcasing both Cleveland’s resilience and its flaws. The defense held its own against Joe Burrow for long stretches, and the offensive line provided solid protection. Yet, offensive execution sputtered when it mattered most. Losing by a single point to a playoff-caliber team is painful, but it’s hardly a signal to throw in the towel.

Then came Week 2. Facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Cleveland was exposed in a way that stung far worse. Baltimore’s speed, creativity, and physicality overwhelmed head coach Kevin Stefanski's group. The defense struggled to contain the Ravens’ ground game, while the secondary looked out of sync against Jackson’s ability to dissect all three levels. On offense, the lack of consistency at quarterback was glaring, as drives stalled and turnovers piled up. The 41-17 final score was not flattering, and it underscored the gap between Cleveland and the elite of the North.

That gap, though, doesn’t mean the Browns are doomed. Context matters.

This is a team that remains unsettled at the most important position in football. Their quarterback plan -- still very much in flux -- will dictate how competitive they can be over the long haul. It's a question that has failed to be answered for decades. Until that stabilizes, highs and lows are inevitable.

The supporting cast is still formidable: Quinshon Judkins looks like an intriguing young talent, Jerry Jeudy provides a reliable presence on the outside, and Myles Garrett anchors a defense with obvious talent at all three levels.

What Cleveland needs now is time. Time for their coaching staff to find rhythm, time for their quarterback situation to settle, and time for their roster to grow into the team that the front office envisioned. Yes, the AFC North is unforgiving, and an 0-2 start is a steep hill to climb. But it’s not insurmountable, and it’s certainly not cause for panic just yet.

Verdict: PATIENCE.

The Browns’ season will ultimately be defined not by these opening stumbles, but by how they respond to them. If stability emerges under center, and that's a huge 'if", the rest of the pieces are strong enough to keep Cleveland competitive.

Week 3 could be ugly as well with Green Bay coming into town, but for now, Browns fans should try to breathe, hold steady, and allow the team to hopefully find its footing -- although that's been an impossible task since the turn of the millennium.

More Browns news and analysis