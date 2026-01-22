Browns’ coaching search quietly reopened a door fans thought was closed

The Cleveland Browns' pursuit of a new head coach is slowly taking shape. While they still can't hire anybody because of the Rooney Rule, it looks like they've already ruled out some of the many suitors they brought in for a first interview.

Notably, that may include Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. The Browns didn't announce a second interview with him, but he's still probably going to leave the Bengals.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati has granted Pitcher permission to speak with other teams about a potential promotion, which would include a lateral OC job with play-calling responsibilities.

"The #Bucs will interview #Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their vacant OC job this week, sources say, an opportunity made possible by coach Zac Taylor giving Pitcher permission to speak to teams with play-calling OC opportunities. A significant development."

Browns could pivot to Dan Pitcher after head coach search takes shape

Given that head coach Zac Taylor calls plays for the Bengals and that he's given Pitcher permission to pursue the same position somewhere else, it wouldn't be crazy to think the Browns could circle back on Pitcher, albeit for a lesser position.

Despite the Bengals' never-ending defensive woes and all the injury concerns with Joe Burrow, they've had a solid offense for most of Pitcher's tenure there. He was their quarterbacks coach from 2020-23 and played a big role in Burrow's development before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024.

Even with Burrow missing a big chunk of the season, the Bengals averaged the sixth-most passing yards (235.6) and the 12th-most points per game (24.4) in the league. They also ranked fifth in successful third-down conversion percentage (45.4 percent). Pitcher has the experience and has paid his dues; it's time for him to take a step forward.

The Browns are reportedly losing current OC Tommy Rees to Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons, so time will tell if their new head coach will be willing to delegate play-calling duties. Of course, that will also play a big role in whether they hire Pitcher or not, as they have to fill the head coaching position before even thinking about rounding out the staff.

As things stand now, it seems like Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is leading the race to take the reins of the team. It's worth noting that Udinski doesn't currently call offensive plays; that job is handled by Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

If the Browns do indeed make the bold move to hire Udinski, or if a defensive-minded candidate, like Jim Schwartz, land the job, then Pitcher could very well be in the mix to switch Ohio-based teams this offseason.