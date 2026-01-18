The Cleveland Browns continue to look for their next head coach. They've done their due diligence in over 13 candidates from different backgrounds, but one of them seems to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is considered a rising star in the head coaching scene. He already met with the team to discuss their head coach opening, and that's not going to be the last time they talk.

According to NFL insider Marvin Parsells, the Browns were quite impressed with their first interview with the young assistant coach, on Saturday, and they want to bring him in for a second interview after a lengthy first meeting.

Browns want to meet with Grant Udinski again

"The #Browns were reportedly "blown away" while speaking with #Jaguars OC Grant Udinski today via zoom," Parsells wrote on X. "One league source shared that the meeting went the full allotted 3 hours. He is expected to be in Berea on Monday for an in-person interview."

Browns now have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski — this time in person, per sources.



Udinski would become the youngest NFL head coach ever hired if he lands the job, at just 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/bH2vGbfN2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Udinski entered the league as an assistant on Matt Rhule's coaching staff with the Carolina Panthers for a couple of years. His ascending trajectory began once he joined Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff with the Minnesota Vikings.

He reportedly played a big part in Sam Darnold's breakout season, to the point where Liam Coen didn't hesitate to make him his offensive coordinator at Jacksonville. There, he helped Trevor Lawrence have the best season of his career yet.

In a recent press conference, Lawrence gushed about Udinski's preparation and attention to detail, adding that "there are no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room," and the Browns could certainly benefit from that approach.

The league is transitioning toward younger head coaches, and while the Browns' latest "offensive guru" head coach didn't do much to fix the offense, Udinski could be a breath of fresh air for this organization. The quarterback room needs as much help as it can get right now.

The Browns only ranked in the top 10 in offense once in Kevin Stefanski's six years with the team. Udinski's Jaguars, on the other hand, averaged 27.9 points per game despite not having that many weapons.

If hired, Udinski would become the youngest head coach in NFL history. That might come with some backlash, but after watching what Sean McVay has been able to accomplish in so little time, and how other young coaches have fared in recent years, his lack of experience shouldn't be a factor in the decision.