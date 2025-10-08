Browns could bite the bullet and cut ties with a red-hot trade candidate

Now that there is less than a month away from this year's NFL trade deadline, it's time to start seriously talking about what the Cleveland Browns are going to do. It's hard to see the Browns as buyers at 1-4, especially after moving on from Joe Flacco and committing to a rookie quarterback, so let's get realistic.

Star tight end David Njoku is in the final year of his contract. He is not getting any younger and the Browns are not exactly a contender. So, what do the Browns do with him?

It's an idea we've tossed around before, but how much sense does it make at this current moment?

Should the Browns trade David Njoku before the NFL trade deadline?

Considering the Browns' direction, now, with Dillon Gabriel, trading Njoku does come with a significant downside. Just take a look at the Browns' leaders in receiving last week against the Vikings. Njoku led the way with a whopping nine targets.

Sure, Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a rising player. But, it's clear that Gabriel trusts Njoku. There's a connection between the two.

Now, not to take away from Gabriel's success in his first start, but this is the nature of the Browns. We have to talk about Shedeur Sanders. What happens if Gabriel's success doesn't continue and the Browns ultimately try Sanders?

Njoku is going to be valuable for either rookie quarterback. He's a locker room leader. He's one of most-respected players within the organization. Trading Njoku would be a tough pill to swallow.

Then again, if Njoku was able to go to a contender, fans would have no choice but to be happy for him. His skill set has been fun to watch over the last eight-plus seasons and is definitely still one of the more rare at his position.

What happens if an unforeseen "contender" like the Jacksonville Jaguars reached out? The Jaguars just saw starting tight end Brenton Strange get placed on injured reserve, and prior to this last week, he had been the leading target for Trevor Lawrence.

With Liam Coen now in Jacksonville, adding a talent like Njoku could really elevate that offense.

What would the Browns get in return for Njoku, though? At 29 years old and on the final year of his contract, any team would likely be getting a one-year rental with Njoku hoping to cash in on a free agent deal next spring.

If the Browns were offered somewhere around a fourth-round pick, you'd assume they'd have to pull the trigger. Will they shop him, though? It's only a matter of time before we find out.