Browns might have to act on this gutting reality after Week 2 collapse

We’re only two games into the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 season, but one thing is already clear. This team is not ready to compete in the AFC North, let alone the rest of the conference.

There have been a few bright spots from Cleveland’s back-to-back divisional losses, but the team’s long-term trajectory suggests that difficult decisions are going to have to be made sooner rather than later. With a messy salary cap situation and a lack of young talent on both sides of the ball, it may be time to move on from some aging veterans.

Star tight end David Njoku is still an impactful player. Still, it might be wise to trade him for draft picks before it’s too late.

Browns may need to consider David Njoku trade after slow start

The 29-year-old tight end has been a staple in Cleveland’s offense for years. He’s put up nearly 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns with the Browns, becoming one of the top players in the league at his position. He cemented himself as an elite receiving threat in 2023 when he posted 882 yards and six touchdowns.

Even at the height of his game, the tight end’s time in Cleveland could be coming to an end. He’s in the last year of his contract, and the Browns don’t have the cap space to fit him in next season unless they do some financial gymnastics. In their current situation, it doesn’t make much sense to pay a 29-year-old tight end near the top of the market.

Add in the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., and an Njoku trade just makes sense. Fannin already has 12 catches for over 100 yards this season. He’s quickly become a key part of Kevin Stefanski’s offense, playing significant snaps for a third-round rookie. If the Browns were to move on from Njoku, the young tight end would be able to grow into an even bigger role.

Yes, the Browns often utilize two tight end sets, but they could fill out the position with a cheap veteran free-agent signing.

If general manager Andrew Barry can get a mid-round pick in return for Njoku, he should strongly consider it. This team needs youth and surplus value far more than it needs a short-term solution at a non-premium position. It would be painful to let go of the fan favorite, but it might be the right move to make.