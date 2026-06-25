Browns could quickly flip a narrative with a couple more offseason moves

The Cleveland Browns are on break until they start training camp in late July, and it’s a much-needed break, because it has been an eventful offseason for the team. The franchise made a coaching change, hiring Todd Monken, completely rebuilt the offensive line with new players, added another exciting draft class, and traded away Myles Garrett for a package that included Jared Verse.

After all of that, the Browns are viewed as a talented young team with a promising future, but also as a team that’s at the start of a rebuild. That’s why there has been a push from analysts outside the building for Cleveland to go into full-on rebuilding mode.

The Browns have resisted the narrative that they’re tanking or only focused on the future and instead are doing everything possible to get the most out of the present while building for the future. If that’s the case, Cleveland has the opportunity to put its money where its mouth is.

With veteran defensive backs Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit both due for extensions, the Browns could sign them both to new deals and show that they are still trying to be competitive in 2026.

Browns can make a statement by extending Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit

Ward passionately expressed his commitment to Cleveland after the Myles Garrett trade, but since he only has two years left on his deal, without any guaranteed money, many analysts have argued that the Browns should trade him away as well to load up on picks.

The same goes for safety Grant Delpit, who is actually entering the final season of his contract. Both Ward and Delpit attended mandatory minicamp but didn’t participate, and the team didn’t make it clear if their lack of participation was because of injuries or contract situations. Either way, all eyes are on their contract situation.

The Browns could get a deal done with both ahead of training camp, making it clear that they are still trying to put the best roster on the field and win as many games as possible in 2026. If that doesn’t happen, trade rumors will continue to circulate. If Cleveland does end up moving both, it will be obvious that the focus is fully on the future.