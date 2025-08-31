Browns could reunite with their own first-round DB to fix depth issue

The Browns head into the season with some question marks at depth in the secondary. After losing Martin Emerson Jr. to a season-ending injury, the immediate depth is full of players without great recent track records. Cameron Mitchell and Myles Harden figure to work in as the nickel and dime backs, while veterans Damontae Kazee and Rayshawn Jenkins will play a number of roles, but primarily safety.

An option just became available on the free agent market, as the Patriots released safety Jabrill Peppers in a surprising move just before the start of the regular season.

Browns could look to Jabrill Peppers reunion to address DB Depth

Peppers was originally a first-round pick to Cleveland in 2017 out of Michigan, when he had two solid years before being a part of the package sent to the Giants to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. Even though there were questions about whether he was being used properly in Gregg Williams' scheme, the Michigan alum still showed he can handle a heavy workload at this level.

The veteran defensive back spent three years in New York and caught on with New England before signing a three-year extension before last season. In the new regime change, the Patriots are opting to go a different direction to save a bit of money.

Admittedly, Peppers isn't the best fit for what the Browns need positionally. He's spent most of his time as a free safety who can step into the box or play in the slot, depending on the play call. Ronnie Hickman is set to be the starting free safety after showing promise in his first two years, so there wouldn't be a seamless fit for him in the defensive backfield.

The reality is Peppers is easily near the top of free agent defensive backs available after putting up very good showings in his last 23 games. Cleveland has a clear need for extra bodies in the secondary, and Peppers would create a problem Jim Schwartz would like to have.

More Browns news and analysis