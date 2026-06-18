Browns could see Steelers save them from a possible Brendan Sorsby nightmare

One of the biggest topics in NFL circles lately is former Texas Tech, Cincinnati, and Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Of course, because he plays quarterback and we're talking about the Cleveland Browns, this is naturally a narrative to start picking apart.

With Sorsby entering the NFL supplemental draft in July, many are asking the very real question: Will the Browns be the team who bids highest on Sorsby?

Here's a better idea: How about the Pittsburgh Steelers bid higher on Sorsby so the Browns don't have to endure another potential disaster at quarterback?

It's anyone's guess as to what happens with Sorsby at this point, or who takes a chance on him. But it's been reported that all 32 teams are expected to be at his pro day which takes place on July 10. So, really, who is to say that there won't be more interest than some might think?

The Browns better hope another team, like the Steelers, bids higher on Brendan Sorsby

Even with all of the off-field issues, the investigation and, let's be honest, a legitimate concern that Sorsby could repeat his grand mistakes — he's going to the NFL, and some team is going to take a calculated risk by drafting him.

After a history of being in quarterback purgatory and the Deshaun Watson risk blowing up in their face, should the Browns really be the team that goes hard after his services, though?

If Andrew Berry were operating within his right mind, then he would allow another team to take that chance.

How fitting would it be for the Steelers to be that team to give it a go with Sorsby?

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, it's been rather fun to see the Steelers suffer a little bit at the quarterback position. Finally, that fan base understands just a fraction of the pain that Browns fans have endured for so long.

Pittsburgh obviously took a separate, calculated risk with Aaron Rodgers both last year and this coming season. But let's be honest, at his age, Rodgers isn't going to be the savior who leads that Steelers franchise back to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers might be good enough to land the Steelers outside a top-10 draft pick in 2027, though. It's for that reason, and that reason alone, that Pittsburgh taking a risk on Sorsby in the supplemental draft makes a whole lot of sense from their perspective.

And, from the Browns' perspective ... let them!

Again, Sorsby's gambling situation is still so fresh. He has gone through a month of rehab which, to his credit, is an admirable step to take. But with how extensive the investigation was and how deep Sorsby was into the habit, there is absolutely reason to worry that it would pop up again in the future.

That's one of the biggest reasons Cleveland should avoid him altogether, aside from the fact that his traits might not all translate to the NFL.

We've covered this already, too, but the possibility of landing a top 2027 quarterback prospect, instead of Sorsby, is also a very legitimate reason to pass on the former Texas Tech passer.

Let the Steelers make the mistake and move on with this season and preparing for the 2027 class. It's truly that simple for Cleveland.