Browns could soon be tempted to trade Denzel Ward despite his commitment to Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns made the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, a lot of people assumed Denzel Ward could be next. Like Garrett, Ward is a star defender whose prime isn’t believed to be in sync with Cleveland’s expected timeline of being a competitive team.

However, the Browns resisted the narrative that they were having a fire sale for their talented veterans. General manager Andrew Berry made it clear that the goal remains putting the best team on the field in 2026, while also trying to set the team up for the future. Ultimately, Cleveland believes it did that by accepting a trade package for Garrett that they couldn’t refuse.

The Browns could soon be presented with a similar offer for Ward. While Cleveland may not be actively shopping the corner, there are contenders in the league who should be trying to get Ward out of Cleveland. One of those teams is the Detroit Lions, and they could already be presenting the franchise with offers.

Lions could convince Browns to trade cornerback Denzel Ward

Detroit has been a consistent contender in the NFL over the past few seasons, but the Lions had a down year in 2025, finishing 9-8. One of the team’s issues this past season was the secondary, and that’s why Detroit entered the offseason considered as a landing spot for corners. That’s especially the case now that the Lions have released 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold, who’s dealing with a serious legal situation.

Detroit still has a talented roster, and the franchise recognizes that it must capitalize on this window. That’s why the Lions could be motivated to add Denzel Ward to their cornerback room before training camp, and why they could end up offering a package that makes Cleveland consider the move.

Ward has made it clear that he wants to remain in Cleveland, but if the Myles Garrett trade proved anything, it’s that everyone is tradeable for the right package. The cornerback only has two years remaining on his contract, and he doesn’t have any more guaranteed money, so he was already considered a trade candidate throughout the league.

The Lions, on the other hand, still possess first-round picks in the next three drafts, and also have second-round picks in both 2027 and 2028. That means Detroit has the necessary resources to offer the Browns a package they simply can’t refuse. While parting with Denzel Ward would be hard for the franchise, Cleveland may consider it if it sets them up with some high-quality picks entering future drafts.