Browns defender says what fans needed to hear about Deshaun Watson’s 'lead'

The 2026 Cleveland Browns, barring something wildly unforeseen, will feature one of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or rookie Taylen Green as the starting quarterback. The two extreme longshots at this juncture appear to be Gabriel and Green, while recent reports indicate that Watson has somehow taken the lead in the competition — conventional wisdom be damned. This conundrum likely represents the first crossroads for Todd Monken to define what his tenure in Cleveland will be.

Fans have grown understandably tired of Watson, who never got much of a warm welcome to begin with, for reasons that are well known and not worth rehashing in this space. Claiming Watson "took the lead" in a quarterback competition in a *checks notes* voluntary, unpadded veteran minicamp is an insult not only to the rest of the Cleveland Browns roster, but the entire fan base as well. There is little resembling NFL football that went on at these practices. The scene more closely resembles a friendly toss between children at recess.

The entire firestorm has Browns fans worrying that Monken's tough talk was just a shtick, and that the ownership group's fingerprints remain on matters where they have no business meddling. At the very least, fans have a trustworthy source to keep the hope alive for now. In an appearance on five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead's podcast, The Set, standout Browns defensive lineman Maliek Collins made it clear that the team knows where the competition stands going forward — and it's far from over.

When Collins, who said he had spent some time with Monken earlier in the offseason, was asked if he had any thoughts regarding the quarterback competition, he initially played coy.

"I don't have any," Collins started. "I think the main thing is they're both good dudes. I've seen the type of player [Deshaun Watson] is. I've seen how dynamic he's been in the past. I think [he has] a lot to prove. I think Shedeur — he's super talented. I think he also has a lot to prove going forward. ... I think they said it was going to be [an] open competition. So, may the best man win."

Maliek Collins just hinted Browns’ QB competition isn’t what it seems

It's important to note that the veterans have also been told that this would be an open competition. If Browns ownership thinks fans are the only ones wary about the latest Watson developments, they're mistaken. The very players who make up the team might have something to say if they believe Monken has been disingenuous. These are the kinds of cracks in the foundation that could doom yet another head coaching tenure in Cleveland.

Monken, who revels in the perception of doing things his way, should be intent on following through on the promises he's been selling the fan base. As much as Jimmy Haslam may wish he could, he is barred from coaching the team. Some owners want a coach who is spineless enough to let them call the shots, ultimately falling on their sword for decisions they didn't make. In Kevin Stefanski, some may have found this to be applicable. If the same is true for Todd Monken, Browns fans have been sold a bill of goods again.

It remains early. Collins' comments actually say more than they seem. In stating his impression of an open competition, he's giving the rest of the world a glimpse into what's been preached in the locker room. That should comfort Browns fans, who were rightfully concerned by any declarations about the team's most important position in April. Perhaps the pitchforks and torches should stay by the door, in case they end up being necessary.

For right now, though, Shedeur Sanders fans may still get what they want come Week 1.