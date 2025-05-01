Browns double down on QB chaos in disastrous 2026 mock draft move

After the Cleveland Browns potentially overcorrected in the NFL Draft by taking two quarterbacks, it still remains to be seen whether they've decided that someone in the current room will be their franchise quarterback moving forward, or if they'll utilize one of their two first rounders next year to take a potential franchise quarterback instead.

They have plenty of time to evaluate their options. Between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, one of the two will emerge, or sink, in the Browns' eyes during training camp and throughout the season. It doesn't feel wise to bet on one of Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco to be able to go for a few more years as starters, either.

So, we look ahead to the 2026 draft. Here, we're expected to see a more reliable and talented quarterback pool available to the Browns, but you obviously never know who will actually play well in the NFL or who will be a bust. They're playing with house money at the moment, and control their destiny in regards to taking a quarterback in the future, again.

That said, there are plenty of far too early 2026 mock drafts floating around, and the latest from ESPN's Jordan Reid has Cleveland swinging on a quarterback and the best projected safety in the draft, all in the first round.

2026 mock draft from ESPN has Browns once again taking a quarterback

Reid has the Browns trading up to the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 using one of their first rounders and a 2027 first round pick. With that move, they're looking to hypothetically pick Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

"Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure. He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix," wrote Reid on the pick.

Nix, of course, looks like a steal from the 2024 draft for the Denver Broncos, who ended up with one of three seemingly great quarterback picks from that draft (Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye being the other two).

Reid then has Cleveland using their other first rounder to take The Ohio State University's top safety, Caleb Downs, and 5th overall. Downs just finished his 2024 campaign with the Buckeyes with six defended passes, two interceptions, and 48 solo tackles.

"He's the complete package at safety -- active, instinctive and capable of shutting down the middle of the field. He had two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season, but Downs can also make plays in the backfield via the blitz; his 7.5 tackles for loss were 14th among all defensive backs," said Reid of Downs.

Now, Downs seems like the more sure thing than Klubnik for the Browns in this draft. He'd be an awesome addition to an already-formidable defense forming once again for Cleveland. If they could leverage their extra first round pick next year into a top-pick quarterback and Downs, it's a win.

