Browns draft pick may have changed his future in Cleveland during OTAs

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with one major goal: rebuild the offense. It all started with getting younger and more versatile in the trenches, and with five offensive linemen set to hit free agency, Andrew Berry wasted no time getting to work.

The Browns overhauled their offensive line by all means necessary. They traded for Tytus Howard, re-signed Teven Jenkins, signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and drafted Spencer Fano, Austin Barber, and Parker Brailsford. That's six new additions to the room.

All signs made it seem as if this was the end of the line for Dawand Jones in Cleveland. However, that may no longer be the case. In the latest edition of the "Orange and Brown Talk" podcast, team insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Jones actually turned plenty of heads during spring workouts:

“He had a very, very impressive offseason program and impressive OTAs and minicamp and (offensive line coach) George Warhop really likes him. And the Cleveland Browns will find a spot for Dawand Jones. If he is one of the best five offensive linemen, they will find a place for him," Cabot said.

Dawand Jones may have played his way back into the Browns' plans

Talent and effort have never been an issue with Jones, and he's reportedly shed some weight to be leaner and (most importantly) healthier going forward. That last part, however, is a major concern, as Jones has suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league.

Still, the Browns have always been fond of his game, and he's shown flashes of strong play at both tackle spots when healthy. He agreed to a restructured deal for this season, so there's clearly mutual interest in continuing this partnership.

Truth be told, keeping Jones in the fold isn't a bad idea, potentially as the team's primary swing tackle. Scouts also felt Barber could be suited to play in the interior, so that would give Warhop plenty of versatility to get creative. Cabot hinted that moving Jones to guard may be an option.

The Browns will roll with Spencer Fano at left tackle, giving the rookie as many opportunities as possible to grow on the field. The early reviews have been encouraging, but again, some thought Fano would be better suited to play guard because of his shorter arms. The important thing is that the Browns have options.

Jones is a good backup and should have a role on this team if he can stay healthy. As long as they're not counting on him as their only option, there's no reason to show him the door.