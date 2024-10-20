Browns fans don't hold back showing Deshaun Watson exactly how they feel
The Cleveland Browns are desperate for some home cooking in Week 7. Perhaps no one is more desperate for just one comfortable outing for the team than QB Deshaun Watson, who continues to land last in every quarterback metric possible ahead of the team's big divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Browns fans, understandably, wanted to let Watson know about himself ahead of the game. Despite the vibes being fairly high with the return of RB Nick Chubb not just to the Browns but to the team at home - his first game in a year - Watson faced some boos in the team's introductions on Sunday.
According to Zac Jackson, a beat reporter for The Athletic covering the Cleveland Browns, Watson's introduction quickly went from boos to cheers as whoever was running the scoreboard graphics immediately went into the team's introduction of Chubb. Probably a good call considering a crowd booing your starting quarterback could be a bad look - just as bad of a look as continuing to start a clearly ineffective quarterback each week.
Watson has a QBR of 21.6, ranked dead last in the league. He holds an EPA of 1.2, just behind Tennesee Titans QB Will Levis who has actually been benched for Week 7. He is by far the most sacked quarterback in the league with a -12.7 on expected points added per sack, while also carrying a -0.2 expected points added per pass. These are just numbers that reflect how poorly Watson is playing. The eye test does him no justice, either.
A healthier offensive line could possibly change the outlook on his season. With C Ethan Pocic back and starting and with T Jack Conklin looking healthy and agile since his return to the active roster last week, Watson should have a steadily cleaner pocket to work with compared to earlier in the season. But, if he continues to lack the confidence to just let the ball fly downfield and instead holds it for too long, forcing a sack or a turnover, boo birds will likely keep raining down on him as the game progresses.
This is the first time the Browns faithful are able to witness his game in person since the team faced the New York Giants in Week 3. They have every right to express what they have been holding in since then - dismay at how badly things have gone for the $230 million man.