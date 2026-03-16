Browns fans hope Bengals don’t follow this mock draft prediction

Football fans are always looking for the next best NFL mock draft to help fuel their debates with other fanatics. When it comes to Cleveland Browns fans, this next mock would have them cringe at who the team passes on and who then falls into the lap of their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a recent mock draft article by Cody Williams of FanSided, he has the Browns trading their current No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts on April 23, to the Kansas City Chiefs. In doing so, the Browns pass on the likes of Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate and running back Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame.

They also let the Bengals grab safety Caleb Downs, the star-studded safety from Ohio State, and probably the best overall player in this year’s draft.

Mock draft disaster has Browns watching Bengals land Caleb Downs

Williams suggests that Cleveland would trade its No. 6 pick and a future 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for the Chiefs' No. 9 and No. 40 picks, along with their fourth-round pick in 2027. The Chiefs end up drafting high-powered edge rusher Rueben Bain from the Miami Hurricanes with that No. 6 pick. Love would be drafted by the Washington Commanders, who have been looking for a running game since John Riggins ran the ball for the original Washington Redskins team back in the mid-1980s.

Williams also predicted that the New Orleans Saints will take a wide receiver at No. 8, in this case, Tate. The Saints last drafted an Ohio State wide receiver back in 2022 when they selected Chris Olave at pick No. 11. They also drafted Michael Thomas, another Buckeye, back in 2016 in the second round.

At No. 9, the Browns could have taken Downs, but they passed on likely the most gifted player in the draft to take a chance instead on left tackle Monroe Freeling of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cleveland has already used free agency to retool its offensive line by signing guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins. They also traded for Houston Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Adding Freeling to the mix would certainly not be the worst move by Cleveland, but Freeling is still a project and may take some time to adjust to the NFL.

This leaves the Bengals an opportunity to take Downs at No. 10, and they run to the podium to select the highly touted defensive player. Cincinnati has had issues with its defense for years, especially with its secondary unit, but they pick up a player who could help change that in an instant.

While Browns fans likely know that building up an offensive line is a big key to a future success, seeing Downs line up against their favorite team twice each season could be a gut punch.

No mock draft ever plays out exactly as predicted, so Browns fans shouldn't get too concerned with the draft still a month away. However, if Downs or Tate (or Love for that matter) are available for the Browns in the real NFL Draft and they take a hard pass on them, there will be real question marks about this team's decision-making.