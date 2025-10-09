Browns fans many not love Tyson Campbell trade after Jaguars fans reaction

The Cleveland Browns have made two noteworthy trades in as many days, choosing to follow up the Joe Flacco trade with a deal that sent cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for former top pick Tyson Campbell in a position-for-position swap.

One good way to decide if you've made a good acquisition is if fans of the player's old team are upset that he is leaving. Even though Newsome had his faults, Jaguars fans seemed ready to personally drive Campbell to the airport if it meant getting him out of town.

Between proclamations that new GM James Gladstone "doesn't miss" and praise to the heavens for making this deal a reality. Jacksonville fans aren't too torn up about this deal. Campbell's lack of ball skills seem to be what prompted this deal, in addition to the rise of two-way star Travis Hunter.

Jaguars fans are thrilled after trading Tyson Campbell to Browns

Campbell was one of the best cornerbacks in football during the 2022 season, and that breakout year was enough for the Jaguars to hand him a top-of-the-line contract extension. Since putting pen to paper on that contract, however, Campbell has taken a massive step backward.

Only Las Vegas' Kyu Blu Kelly has allowed more yards through five games. Campbell's extension is kicking in over the next few seasons, so this seems like a bet by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz that he could get the former Georgia star back on track in his scheme.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, will get a chance to see if Newsome is an upgrade in both the short term and long term, as they may need to decide if they want to bring him back as a free agent. With Hunter getting comfortable and Jourdan Lewis off to a hot start, the Jaguars' secondary is still deadly.

Campbell might be one of those players who just needed a facelift on his career to get back on track, but considering that the Pro Bowl-level talent Jacksonville fans saw early in his career has been missing for some time, Browns fans may not be expecting an immediate upgrade.