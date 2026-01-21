Browns fans rally behind Baker Mayfield after brutally honest Kevin Stefanski tweet

They say time heals all wounds, but now three-plus years removed from his ugly exit from the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield needs more time.

Mayfield aired some dirty laundry on Tuesday while responding to a reporter’s tweet about the “dumpster fire” and QB failures that led to coach Kevin Stefanski’s demise in Cleveland. Mayfield took exception to the claim, while putting his former head coach and offensive play caller on blast for shipping him out “like a piece of garbage” and never bothering to call or send a text message afterwards.

“Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach,” Mayfield added.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

That’s one way to welcome an old friend to a bitter NFC South rivalry, as Stefanski just signed a five-year deal to take over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

With that said, it’s safe to say that Browns fans definitely have their former QB’s back on this one.

Baker Mayfield’s tweet just reopened old wounds for Browns fans

The relationship between Mayfield and Stefanski had deteriorated beyond repair prior to his exit during the 2022 offseason. On one hand, Mayfield had won Browns fans over with his toughness — literally wearing a harness during games while playing through a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder in 2021.

On the other hand, he hardly kept his frustrations with Stefanski’s play calling and in-game adjustments private, leading to an untenable situation that ultimately led to him getting traded to the Carolina Panthers for a mere mid-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Was Mayfield the same player then as he is now as the 30-year-old starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Definitely not. He very obviously needed some coaching and guidance both on and off the field.

But should the team have cut ties so soon, when they had at least one more year to see things through and let his injured shoulder heal?

The majority of Browns fans would’ve said no to that question at the time — and they’re still screaming it now, as Cleveland continues to clear its way out of the true dumpster fire of Stefanski's tenure: the Deshaun Watson trade, contract, and everything that’s held the team back since its hasty exit plan from Mayfield following his fourth pro season.

It’s complicated with Stefanski. From the outside looking in, he comes off classy all the way around. From his stoic demeanor on the sideline during games, to his grace with the media, often answering reporters’ questions by name at the podium, it’s hard to paint Stefanski in a negative light.

But Browns fans aren’t buying it, especially not this year as calls for his dismissal reached the eyes and ears of ownership. It was best for all parties to sever ties and go their separate ways, but Mayfield’s comments on Tuesday opened up some old wounds.

It’s fair to wonder whether the man originally hired to develop the franchise’s No. 1 overall draft pick was actually the root of the problems in Cleveland all along.