Browns fans should be howling over this Steelers draft blunder

The AFC North is often dubbed the most violent division, with yearly contests featuring the Browns, Bengals, Ravens, and Steelers having no shortage of big hits and heated moments. Browns fans in particular have had to deal with their favorite team trailing their divisional foes in the standings for much of the last decade. The results on the field make it somewhat difficult to fight back.

The AFC North team that gets the most benefit of the doubt — the Steelers — has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Seeing the supposedly mighty Pittsburgh franchise dragged through the mud with one of the 2026 NFL Draft's biggest gaffes has been something of a cathartic experience for Browns fans.

Here's the situation. With the Steelers holding the No. 21 selection in the first round, they got a touch antsy when the Cowboys were on the clock at pick No. 20. Assuming the Cowboys wouldn't be selecting a receiver, they jumped the gun, dialing USC Trojans wideout Makai Lemon to inform him of their intention to select him. The problem? The Philadelphia Eagles jumped them in the draft order via a trade-up with Dallas, leaving the Steelers embarrassingly on hold while Lemon took his talents to Philly.

The ensuing panic led the Steelers to settle for offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, a highly regarded but raw prospect who some identified as a bit of a reach. Not all teams employ a general manager who can trade down and get his top target anyway. The hits keep coming for the Steelers, though.

The NFL could now step in after the Steelers’ hilarious draft blunder

As if it wasn't embarrassing enough that the whole world got to see the moment Makai Lemon found out he wouldn't be going to Pittsburgh, but rather Philadelphia, the Steelers may have run afoul of league rules by dialing Lemon when the Eagles were attempting to reach him.

In fact, former Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg posted the relevant language of the rule for all to see:

"Clubs that are not ‘on the clock’ may have discussions with the representative of one or more draft-eligible players not yet selected (or discussion with the players themselves) regarding the player’s interest in playing in the League, playing with a particular club or type of club, the player’s health, or other such non-financial matters, so long as these discussions do not interfere with discussions between a player and the club that is ‘on the clock."

While it'd be a reach to think the Steelers were deliberately attempting to block communication between Lemon and the Eagles, the situation was enough for the NFL to broadly state that they will review all matters pertaining to the NFL Draft, ostensibly including the Steelers' misstep.

Browns fans can only laugh as the Steelers are the butt of a joke this time. It also doesn't hurt to remind Steeler Nation that the Browns have won a playoff game more recently than their preferentially viewed rivals. As Browns fans bask in the glory of another excellent draft class, a quick peek at the chaos in Pittsburgh adds an extra layer of glee.