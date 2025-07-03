Browns final receiver spots likely come down to three former draft picks

Since Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski took over in 2020, the Browns have kept exactly six receivers on the initial 53-man roster every single year. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are locks at the top, but things get quite murky after that.

Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter were brought in as free agents this offseason. While Johnson had a rocky 2024 season, his upside is undeniable and is worth getting a shot to start the year if his camp isn't horrendous. Cleveland also typically uses one of these spots for a pure returner, which seems like a spot destined for Carter.

That would leave two final spots on the active roster in the room with Jamari Thrash, David Bell, and Michael Woods II highlighting the names with undrafted options behind them.

Jamari Thrash, David Bell, Michael Woods likely battling for final two receiver spots

Thrash is heading into year two after essentially being red-shirted in 2024 as a fifth-round pick. Bell and Woods are also former draft picks, third and fifth, respectively, but both spent some time on the practice squad last year.

With the praise Thrash has received this offseason and the fact that he's only heading into year two, he seems most likely to get one of the final spots. The Browns clearly aren't as high on Woods and Bell after subjecting them to waivers last season, so they would both need to stand out in camp to make the final roster.

Gage Larvadain and Luke Floriea have been making a name for themselves through camp as undrafted guys, but they have such an uphill battle to make the final roster and are more likely destined for the practice squad. None of Jeudy, Tillman, or Johnson has been a slot specialist in their career, so Bell or Thrash could carve out a real role if they put together a good showing during training camp.

None of these former draft picks have panned out as expected thus far, though Woods and Thrash were only fifth-round picks. Bell is the bigger disappointment, as he was expected to be a contributor after the team used a third-round pick on him in 2022. The group isn't top-heavy or deep on paper, and the depth will be determined by the performance of these bubble guys.

More Browns news and analysis