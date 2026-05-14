Browns’ first leaked game for 2026 throws Todd Monken right into the fire

According to multiple Wednesday night reports that are yet to be confirmed, the Cleveland Browns will be heading on the road for Game 1 of the Todd Monken era.

And for all the recent talk about the Browns’ favorable 2026 schedule based on travel and their opponents’ collective win percentage last year, it certainly won’t feel that way in Week 1 if this rumored schedule leak holds true.

The Browns will reportedly open their season with a 1 p.m. EST game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

This was always going to rank among Cleveland’s toughest matchups in 2026. Drawing Liam Coen’s Jaguars in Week 1 will throw Monken and his young roster right into the fire.

BREAKING



Browns at Jaguars - Week 1 - 1:00 PM pic.twitter.com/7yklO8rKdC — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2026

NFL schedule leak practically begs the Browns to start 0-1

Browns fans would have loved to see a team like the Bengals, Steelers, Jets, Titans, or Raiders on their schedule for Week 1. It appears that there will be no soft opening for Monken this year.

The Jaguars closed the 2025 season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, ripping off eight consecutive wins from Week 11 on. During that stretch, they averaged 33.6 points per game while allowing just 14.5. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was so good down the stretch that he wound up being a finalist for league MVP.

Jacksonville ended up falling a field goal shy of advancing past Buffalo in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. It was one of only two true home games the Jaguars lost in 2025. The other was to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, 20-12, in Week 6.

This will be a tough assignment for the Browns in all three phases. Cleveland’s defense should have the upper hand in most of its 2026 matchups, but Coen is one of the best offensive game-planners and play-callers in the NFL.

The Jaguars did lose top running back Travis Etienne in free agency, and there’s been some offseason speculation about Travis Hunter playing more defensive back than wide receiver. But the Browns will enter this one with uncertainty at quarterback, a completely overhauled offensive line, and a bunch of first- and second-year players on offense.

Monken’s crew will likely be big underdogs in Week 1, and it would be a major statement if they can steal a win.