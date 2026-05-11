Cleveland Browns 2026 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents and more

The Cleveland Browns managed to do the impossible this offseason. They’ve gained some tangible momentum despite undergoing a head coaching change on Black Monday and winning just eight games total since 2024.

There’s another factor that could help Cleveland compete in Year 1 of the Todd Monken era: a 2026 schedule that, based on 2025 winning percentages, ranks as the most favorable in football.

Cleveland’s home and away opponents for the 2026 regular season have been finalized since January. This week, we learn exactly when and where those games will take place. The NFL will release its full regular-season schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

But similar to free agency, several of those dates and times will be leaked over the coming days, especially the league’s prime-time and international matchups. That’s where we come in.

Below, you’ll find a tracker documenting every leak and rumor connected to the Browns and their AFC North rivals. So go ahead and bookmark this page and check back for frequent updates as information starts to flow ahead of Thursday night’s big announcement.

Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2026 Opponents

Home Opponents

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders

Road Opponents

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

New York Giants

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule Rumors

Another international game on tap for Browns in 2026?

The Browns have a strong chance play in one of the NFL’s international games this season, as two of their opponents — the Jaguars and Saints — will all be “hosting” matchups overseas. The Browns’ having nine road opponents make their candidacy even stronger for one of the London games vs. Jacksonville (Weeks 5 or 6), or potentially the Week 7 matchup in Paris vs. New Orleans.

What we’re currently hearing for the dates of the nine international games this upcoming season (times in ET):



Melbourne: SF-LAR (w1) Thu Sep 10 8:35

Rio: BAL-DAL (w3) Sun Sep 27 4:25

Tottenham: TBD-WAS (w4) Sun Oct 4 9:30

Tottenham: TBD-JAX (w5) Sun Oct 11 9:30

Wembley: TBD-JAX… https://t.co/jx1D4jtcoO — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 2, 2026

Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule Leaks

Check back for the latest updates!

Cleveland Browns 2026 Schedule

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