Browns doubters are missing the one advantage that could flip their 2026 outlook

By most measures, the Cleveland Browns had one of the strongest performances in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is the second consecutive year that they may have found multiple starting-caliber players in the event.

The Browns also had a strong start to free agency, overhauling their offensive line to ensure whoever wins the ongoing quarterback battle has some time to operate in the pocket. They also have a new offensive guru calling the shots in head coach Todd Monken, looking to bring the offense into the 21st century.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty at quarterback makes it impossible for most people to actually trust this team. Oddsmakers still believe the Browns will pick in the top five in 2027, despite all the major moves they've made.

However, it looks like the masses are ignoring a major factor. The Browns will face the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL during the 2026 regular season. Based on last year's record, the Browns' opponents had a combined winning percentage of 0.429.

The Browns could quietly have one of the easiest paths in the NFL this season

As always, the Browns will meet with all three AFC North teams (Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers) twice, once at home and once on the road. They will also face the AFC South and the NFC South, as well as two other fourth-place teams: the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns 2026 home opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders

Browns 2026 road opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

New York Giants

After winning eight games total over the past two seasons, the Browns aren't in a position to look down on anybody. There are legitimate concerns about their quarterback situation, so some skepticism is valid to a degree. Also, teams like the Giants, Raiders, and Titans should be better after some strong offseasons of their own.

That said, the Browns can either have a much-improved roster or be bottom-feeders again. Critics can't have it both ways. It feels like, as much as people have been giving the Browns their flowers for making some great moves, they can't bring themselves to say this team will be any good.

Granted, history isn't on this team's side. Misfortunes, injuries, locker room drama, a meddling owner, and more have often gotten in this football team's way. That doesn't mean things won't finally be different in 2026 and beyond. The Browns' favorable schedule should help them find their groove.