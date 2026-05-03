The Browns’ biggest winner from the 2026 draft might not be a player

The Cleveland Browns gave up three sacks per game last season, the seventh-worst mark in the league. They averaged just 97 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest, and they completed just 33.6 percent of their third-down opportunities, the fourth-lowest mark.

If that wasn't telling enough, the Browns' aging and underperforming offensive line was full of impending free agents. That's why it was only right that general manager Andrew Berry addressed that need early in the offseason.

Now, after watching the Browns' aggressive approach in the 2026 NFL Draft, new offensive line coach George Warhop is probably the happiest guy in the building. He got three rookie offensive linemen to mold, develop, and round out an already much-improved core.

Why George Warhop might be the Browns’ biggest winner from the 2026 draft

The Browns acquired Elgton Jenkins, Tytus Howard, and Zion Johnson in the offseason. Those names may not necessarily pop off the screen, but all of them can play in multiple spots, and that type of versatility gives Warhop plenty to work with. Adding draft picks Spencer Fano and Austin Barber — both of whom can also be moved all over the line — and center Parker Brailsford was just the icing on top of the cake.

This team's offensive line has been pretty much set for years now. There wasn't a need for competition, but they've regressed tremendously since guru Bill Callahan left. That speaks volumes about the importance of coaching and having internal competition.

Warhop had the 16th-ranked offensive line in Baltimore last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That number likely would've been significantly better if not for Daniel Faalele, who was arguably the worst guard in the entire league. Even so, that's significantly better than the Browns, who ranked second-worst, ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders.

Todd Monken and Warhop teamed up to orchestrate the best running game in the league for the past three years. They also made sure to keep Lamar Jackson, an uber-talented but injury-prone quarterback, out of harm's way. Replicating that in Cleveland will be a tall order, but the team has done an amazing job with the grocery shopping.

On paper, the Browns should have Spencer Fano as the blindside protector, with Howard at the other tackle spot. The interior is a bit tougher to predict, though, as Zion Johnson can play both guard spots, and it'll all depend on whether Elgton Jenkins starts at left guard or center.

Whatever the case, the Browns have options. More than that, they have the pressure of internal competition, and that should only help bring out the best of every single one of them. This game is won and lost in the trenches, and Warhop will make sure the Browns don't get pushed around at the line of scrimmage.