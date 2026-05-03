The Athletic’s 2027 mock draft signals a future Browns fans won’t love

For the first time in a while, it looks like the Cleveland Browns have a vision. General manager Andrew Berry and his staff did an amazing job in the last two NFL Drafts, patching up the roster and adding building blocks for the future.

The Browns had one of the best rookie classes in the league last season, and the early returns on paper suggest that they could do the same in 2026. By most logic, that should lead to a better record after winning just five games in 2025, even with a new coaching staff in place.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic doesn't see that happening yet. While he gave Berry his flowers for taking steps in the right direction, he still thinks the Browns will be picking in the top three in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In his way-too-early mock draft, Brugler had the Browns finally finding their quarterback of the future in Oregon's Dante Moore.

"The Browns did an excellent job addressing offensive needs in the 2026 NFL Draft, setting up a scenario for them to grab a quarterback early next April and drop him into a ready-to-go offense. Assuming he continues to ascend, Moore will be in the top-three mix in 2027," Brugler wrote.

This scenario could force Browns fans to endure another frustrating season

Moore likely would have been a top-five pick in the 2026 draft had he opted to declare. Some prospects have seen their draft stock plummet after returning to college, but given his lack of experience and his youth, this may have actually been the right call for him.

At his best, Moore is an amazing pocket passer who can layer his throws and add touch or velocity as needed. While not a dual-threat quarterback, he has the athleticism, speed, and mobility to extend plays with his legs if needed.

On paper, he has the makings of a franchise quarterback. But given how the Browns just invested in their offense, another bottom three finish shouldn't even be a possibility for this team.

Should the Browns go all-in for the 2027 draft?

As things stand now, the Browns have 10 draft picks in 2027, including multiple selections in the fourth, fifth, and seventh rounds. Berry could work his magic, move up, and get Moore or whoever the Browns covet inside the top five. However, it will all depend on how things fare early on in the 2026 season.

The Browns still have a quarterback competition to settle. There's no upside in playing Deshaun Watson, who's been scheduled to be designated as a post-June 1 release in March of 2027 for years now. It makes more sense for the team to let Shedeur Sanders run the show and show what he's got.

Knowing that the answer to the team's prayers is near should be encouraging for most Browns fans. But after everything this franchise has been through, and after everything it's done to get back on track, rooting for the worst over the promise of a quarterback savior might not be what the fans are looking for right now.