These 4 worst-case matchup scenarios could make life miserable for the Browns in 2026

We’re now days away from the NFL’s 2026 schedule release. By virtue of another last-place finish in 2025, coupled with matchups against all four NFC South teams this year, the Cleveland Browns should have one of the most favorable paths to a winning record in the league this year.

That doesn’t mean that the NFL, which has done little to help (or feature) the Browns in recent years, won’t once again litter Cleveland’s road with landmines on schedule day, which is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

The Browns have some fun opponents on their slate this year, including a road date with former No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a home game against recently fired head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons. They also have some road opponents on their schedule, the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are awaiting still-to-be-announced opponents for respective games in Paris and London.

To the credit of GM Andrew Berry and new head coach Todd Monken, the Browns have generated some positive momentum this offseason. The NFL has the power to dump cold water all over that preseason buzz, however, and here are four potential nightmare assignments for Cleveland that would do just that.

The NFL still has several ways to make life difficult for the Browns in 2026

Week 7 vs. New Orleans in Paris

The Browns are 0-2 all-time in games played internationally. Both were played in London against the Minnesota Vikings, including last year’s 21-17 loss in Week 5 to backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Cleveland has been the rumored pick for the NFL’s Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris this year, though that was never confirmed by the NFL nor the team.

The NFL didn’t give the Browns a single prime-time game in 2025, with the early-morning EST kickoff against the Vikings the only time they were featured nationally. All but three of their games took place at the standard 1 p.m. EST window.

The Browns deserve better treatment in 2026. They only play eight home games this year, and sending them on the road to Paris for what should be a winnable game against the Saints would be yet another slap in the face — especially for Browns fans hoping to make the trip to New Orleans.

Hosting Kevin Stefanski and the Falcons prior to the trade deadline

For Browns fans, this could end up being the biggest football game on the calendar for 2026. Cleveland has the Falcons on their home slate this year, and that means former head coach Kevin Stefanski will be returning to Huntington Bank Field looking to stick it to his former bosses.

Stefanski clearly wants to prove that it was the personnel, and not the coaching, that caused his Browns tenure to flatline after some early success. The elephant in the room? The Falcons have the superior roster right now, and the Browns’ best chance to get the last laugh over Stefanski would be later in the season, preferably after October.

Todd Monken has been around, but he’s a first-time NFL head coach, and he’s working with an extremely young roster. The Browns could need the month of September-plus to start gaining some real traction. The NFL scheduling the Falcons matchup in the first half of the year, especially in September, would be brutal for the Browns.

Weeks 5 or 6 against the Jaguars in London

The take here is similar to the Browns potentially getting sent to Paris to play the Saints. The Jaguars play multiple games in London each year. They’re the league’s most familiar team in terms of the travel, acclimation, practice schedule, hotels, stadiums, and everything that comes with playing in these international games. This would be a tough spot for the Browns’ young roster and first-year head coach.

The Jaguars also project as one of the toughest opponents on Cleveland’s schedule. They were tough at home in 2025, but that was only their second time in the last 16 years where they posted a record above .500 at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville isn’t exactly a house of horrors for road opponents, and the Browns would probably be better off making the short trip to Florida to face Trevor Lawrence and company than a much more challenging date in London.

Any Week 1 matchup vs. the Ravens

Last year’s Week 1 schedule featured several division rivalries, including the Browns hosting the Bengals — an excellent draw when you consider Cincinnati’s history of slow starts in the Joe Burrow era. The Browns out-gained the Bengals 327-141 in total net yardage, dominated the time of possession to the tune of 36 minutes — and still found a way to lose, 17-16, with young kicker Andre Szmyt missing a 36-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter.

Browns fans would happily take the Bengals in Week 1 again this season. The Steelers would also be a phenomenal draw, as entering 2026, that rivalry feels about as close as it’s ever been.

The gut-punch AFC North matchup would be Baltimore, which has a new head coach in Jesse Minter but the same cast of characters with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton, and now Trey Hendrickson leading the way. The Ravens have owned the all-time series in this rivalry, 39-15, and won both matchups in 2025.

In a potential showdown of new AFC North head coaches, this Week 1 matchup would heavily favor the Ravens, whether it was played in Cleveland or Baltimore.