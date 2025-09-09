Browns’ former first-round pick just landed with a familiar rival

One of the more surprising names released as rosters were cut down was Jabrill Peppers, who was let go by New England as they brought in a new regime under Mike Vrabel. Peppers has been a strong contributor in the secondary during his time with the Patriots, but he was phased out as the team transitioned into a new era.

Although the Browns could have used some depth in the secondary, they did not opt for a reunion with Peppers. Instead, he lands with the divisional rival Steelers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former #Patriots S Jabrill Peppers, a surprise release after cut-down day, is expected to sign with the #Steelers per me and @MikeGarafolo. They’ve agreed to terms. pic.twitter.com/s2WzY10VgO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2025

Former Browns' first-round pick Jabrill Peppers lands with Steelers

Peppers was the 25th overall pick by the Browns in the 2017 draft class out of Michigan. Although there were questions about how he was utilized under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Peppers was still a constant contributor during his two years in Cleveland. Unfortunately, he had to be sent to New York when the Browns made the swing to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

Following three good years with the Giants, Peppers signed with the Patriots as a free agent and was rewarded with a couple of extensions after originally signing a one-year deal. Perhaps the new regime in New England didn't like his fit in the scheme, or they just wanted to move forward with fresh faces, but the veteran safety still seems to have good football left in him.

Pittsburgh's secondary joins a safety room that also features a former Brown Juan Thornhill, along with Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. at corners. It's a veteran-filled room (minus Porter), and it's loaded with plenty of recognizable names.

Peppers joins the club with Joe Haden, Thornhill, Larry Ogunjobi, and Joe Schobert as recent defenders to join the black and yellow after starting with Cleveland. The Browns will have to see this familiar defensive backfield twice this season, with the first meeting coming in Week 6 in Pittsburgh.

