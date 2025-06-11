Browns free agent addition setting focus towards the present after rough 2024

The Browns didn't prioritize the receiver position this offseason, passing on one in the draft and losing Elijah Moore in free agency. Cleveland is mostly banking on jumps from younger players like Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, but they did bring in veteran Diontae Johnson as a low-risk, high-reward bounceback candidate.

Johnson had a tumultuous 2024, where he spent time with three different teams and put up a career-worst 375 yards. For reference, his next worst total output season came in his rookie year in 2019 where he went for 680 yards. The efficiency wasn't awful at 1.56 yards per route run, but there were a lot of whispers about issues with his role that led to the bumpy ride with stops in Carolina, Baltimore, and Houston.

Diontae Johnson setting focus towards the present after rough 2024

Johnson was one of a few veterans who weren't in attendance for voluntary OTAs during May, but he's back at the facility with the rest of the team for mandatory minicamp this week. During his media availability, he was asked about his 2024 season and quickly put his attention on the upcoming year.

""Last year is last year and I'm worried about this year."" Diontae Johnson

Johnson continued, saying everyone is entitled to their opinions, but only he really knows how everything went down behind the scenes. Regardless, he's looking to move forward and make a difference in Cleveland.

""I don't like to speak on a lot of stuff... Everybody is gonna have their opinions, so at the end of the day, I'm the only one in that room who really knows what be going on... Last year is last year, I'm trying to change that narrative and move the right way."" Diontae Johnson

Nobody besides those involved will truly know what went down with last season, but to go through three different teams without getting a significant role on any is a concerning sign. Luckily for the Browns, Johnson's deal has no guaranteed money, so he can be let go at no cost should things not work out.

Following a tremendous season, Jerry Jeudy has established himself as the alpha of this position group, but Johnson could go a long way towards ensuring they have any semblance of depth. He has plenty of talent to replace the production lost with Moore heading to the Bills, but it remains to be seen whether the fit will lead to good results on the field.

