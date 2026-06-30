Browns' full training camp schedule highlights one glaring missed opportunity

The Cleveland Browns officially announced their public training camp dates for 2026, and their fans have it made. The team will host nine open practices, starting with their summer kickoff event on Friday, July 31, and fans can reserve a spot free of charge.

The NFL allows each franchise to set its own unique training camp experience, and many require fans to purchase tickets to help manage demand. The Browns use the free but ticketed method, with limited tickets per fan becoming available on July 15 at 10 a.m. EST.

There is one glaring problem with this year’s schedule, though, that diehard Browns fans know all too well. Due to space limitations and crowd control concerns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the team deliberately schedules its open dates around any home joint practices during the preseason.

This year, the Browns’ final public practice date will be Aug. 12. A week later, the Browns will get to test their young lineup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in what is being conducted like a controlled scrimmage in Berea on Aug. 20, two days before their preseason game in Cleveland.

The best part of Browns training camp remains off limits for fans

The Browns have their reasons for hosting joint practices behind closed doors. Their facility isn’t really set up to handle the demand for an event like that — especially one with the nearby Bills and arguably the best football player on the planet in Allen.

But the NFL is an entertainment business, and it’s kind of brutal that a franchise valued at $6.4 billion according to Forbes can’t figure out how to present their fans with one of the most unique football experiences there is outside of actual games.

Just to throw out an example. The New England Patriots are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for two days of joint practices from Aug. 19-20. The practices are free for fans to attend. They don’t even require a ticket.

Fans in attendance will get a pretty unique look at former Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and how he interacts with former teammates (like Jalen Hurts, perhaps?). You get the full gamut at those practices, from individual drills to full 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 competition.

Few fan bases are as passionate about football as the Dawg Pound. They deserve the opportunity to drive down to Berea, or somewhere closby, and see one of these super competitive and oftentimes chippy practices up close. It shouldn’t be that hard for the team to figure out.

The Browns’ training camp experience isn’t perfect but, again, it’s still far better than average. If the Browns ever find a way to open up a fun joint practice like this summer’s date with the Bills, we’d be reaching next-level status.

2026 Cleveland Browns public training camp schedule

Summer Kickoff: Friday, July 31

Friday, July 31 Back Together Weekend: Saturday, August 1

Saturday, August 1 Superhero Day: Tuesday, August 4

Tuesday, August 4 Military Appreciation in celebration of America 250: Wednesday, August 5

Wednesday, August 5 Stay in the Game! Attendance Network: Thursday, August 6

Thursday, August 6 Youth Football: Friday, August 7

Friday, August 7 Jr. Browns Backers: Saturday, August 8

Saturday, August 8 Brown and Orange: Tuesday, August 11

Tuesday, August 11 University Hospitals Rainbow Day: Wednesday, August 12

— For more information on how to attend practices and acquire tickets, visit clevelandbrowns.com/training-camp/.