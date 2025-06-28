Browns given three must-do tasks before Week 1

Following the conclusion of the offseason program, the Browns got their first look at the 2025 iteration of the squad. We're starting to get a hint of what things could look like this season, but minor moves are still to be made from now until the year gets underway.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox gave every NFL team three things remaining to do this offseason before training camp. Here is what Knox encouraged the Browns to do before they pick back up at the end of July.

1). Determine How to Split QB Reps in Training Camp

It's no secret the quarterback situation in Cleveland is the most intriguing part of the team's offseason. Many would assume Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett gets the nod in Week 1. Still, they need to find a balance between competition and development to ensure rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders see the field enough to progress.

Flacco and Pickett will probably see most of the first-team reps early on, especially after Flacco saw limited reps while the rookies were unleashed a bit more during the offseason program. Considering the tough start to the schedule, going with a veteran to allow a rookie to ease into the season seems logical. However, they still need to properly allocate reps to give everyone a fair shot at the job.

2). Start Sorting Out Backfield Rotation

With reality setting in that the backfield will never be headed by Nick Chubb again, the Browns need to figure out how to move forward with Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Jerome Ford. Based on skillsets and draft capital, Judkins would seem most fit to handle the early-down touches as the workhorse of the room, while Sampson can offer a change of pace with more receiving upside.

Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will round out the room as home-run hitters who appear set to handle special teams' work. Reps in camp will provide a clearer picture of whether the coaching staff will hand the reins off to a rookie right from the jump.

3). Look for Receiver Help

Receiver was undoubtedly on the list of needs for the Browns this offseason, with Amari Cooper traded midseason and Elijah Moore leaving for Buffalo. Diontae Johnson was the main addition, as the Browns passed on receivers in the draft but grabbed tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round.

Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Gabe Davis highlight the best free agents remaining if the Browns decide to add more to this room. It wouldn't be too surprising if they stood pat and allowed Johnson, Jamari Thrash, and Cedric Tillman to get true chances in legitimate roles, considering 2025's outlook.

More Browns news and analysis