Browns GM Andrew Berry crushes fans' Cam Ward dreams once and for all

The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the draft and it appears that that's the highest they'll be drafting. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone but general manager Andrew Berry pretty much confirmed it on Sunday, noting that it's "unlikely" they move up one spot to take Miami's Cam Ward.

Again, no one is surprised by this. The Titans didn't seem super willing to move out of the top spot in the first place and that makes sense given their need for a quarterback. With Ward being the best quarterback prospect (and it's not close) in this year's draft, why would Tennessee not only move out of the top spot but hand that pick to a team in their conference?

Browns "unlikely" to move to top of draft to take Cam Ward

This probably means the Browns stay put at number two where anything is possible. Maybe they take the best remaining player on the board, which would be either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Either player would help this team, as Carter is a pass-rushing phenom and Hunter can play both cornerback and wide receiver.

The Browns could also still opt to address the quarterback position and take Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. No one really thinks Sanders is the second-best player in this draft but with how strong of a need the Browns have at quarterback, it wouldn't be a stunning move for Cleveland to add him with the second pick.

A recent report from Jeremy Fowler, however, indicates that the Browns are "leaning" toward Carter with the second pick. That'd mean they're passing on Sanders and bolstering their pass-rush rather than adding help to the most important position in the sport.

The Browns won't have Deshaun Watson suiting up for them in 2025 and the only true option for them on the roster right now is Kenny Pickett. Even if they pass on Sanders, taking a quarterback at some point in the draft feels imminent for the Browns.

While it'd have been nice to have had a real shot at Cam Ward, moving up to take him was never going to happen. Now Browns fans can stop debating it and face the reality of owning the second pick and who that selection will be.