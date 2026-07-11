Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. is somehow still being disrespected by the NFL

The Cleveland Browns found an absolute gem in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The former third-round pick finished ninth among all tight ends in receiving yards last season despite operating in one of the league's worst offenses. He's already well on his way to becoming one of the top players in the NFL at his position.

But, as is often the case for Browns players, the rest of the league has been slow to notice Fannin's rising stardom. In a recent ESPN article, coaches, scouts, and front office executives ranked the top ten tight ends in the NFL today.

Fannin didn't crack the top ten, barely earning a spot on the honorable mentions list. If he builds on his rookie production in 2026, the NFL won't be able to deny his stardom for much longer.

Cleveland Browns' Harold Fannin Jr. is closing in on NFL's top tight ends

Fannin is already used to being overshadowed by the other tight ends in his class. Two other rookies, both selected in the top fifteen a year ago, made ESPN's list. Indianapolis Colts star Tyler Warren ranked fifth, and Colston Loveland of the Chicago Bears ranked seventh.

The Browns' tight end was the fifth honorable mention listed, giving him an unofficial ranking of 15th. One anonymous NFC executive said of Fannin, "His arrow is up. He's a chess piece that can maneuver in space. He should be a 100-catch guy."

Fannin isn't a typical tight end. In fact, only about half of his snaps last season came as a traditional, in-line tight end. As the unnamed executive says, he's a chess piece, able to be deployed in whatever way creates the most favorable scenario for the Browns.

As a third-round rookie, he almost immediately became the driving force of Cleveland's offense. He led the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Heading into his second season, Fannin will have more competition for targets. The Browns added KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to the passing game this offseason, making the offense much more well-rounded. While Fannin may see his target share take a slight dip, the new additions should open up more space for the young tight end.

As some of the league's older tight ends reach the end of their careers, Fannin appears more than ready to claim a spot in the top ten. Don't be surprised if he's firmly within ESPN's rankings next year.